  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ZipRecruiter, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZIP   US98980B1035

ZIPRECRUITER, INC.

(ZIP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
16.59 USD   +0.18%
05:09pZiprecruiter, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pZipRecruiter Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase
BU
12/07Transcript : ZipRecruiter, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-07-2022 04:50 PM
CI
ZipRecruiter Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

12/16/2022 | 05:01pm EST
ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, to repurchase $50.0 million of ZipRecruiter’s common stock.

Under the ASR, ZipRecruiter will make an initial payment of $50.0 million to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 2.6 million shares of its common stock on December 16, 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of ZipRecruiter’s common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur by the first quarter of 2023.

The ASR transaction will be effectuated pursuant to ZipRecruiter’s previously announced $450.0 million share repurchase program. As of December 15, 2022, approximately $160.7 million remained available for future repurchases under this program and approximately $110.7 million will remain available after completion of the ASR. There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program, and it will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by ZipRecruiter’s board of directors.

ZipRecruiter believes investing in undervalued equity is an attractive option in its balanced capital allocation approach. ZipRecruiter also believes in its ability to generate strong cash flow and invest in attractive organic and inorganic opportunities in the future.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including the expected completion and completion date of the ASR; the duration of the share repurchase program; and ZipRecruiter’s expected financial and operational performance. Statements containing words such as “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the market price of ZipRecruiter’s common stock prevailing from time to time, the amount of ZipRecruiter's cash commitments, the nature of other acquisition or investment opportunities presented to ZipRecruiter from time to time, ZipRecruiter’s cash flows from operations, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors identified in ZipRecruiter’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2022. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional information will also be set forth in ZipRecruiter’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, ZipRecruiter undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
