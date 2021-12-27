ZipRecruiter : How to Keep Your Job Search Productive During the Holidays

Whether you've been out of the workforce for a while or are looking to find a better job than your current role, the end of December is a great time to lay the groundwork for a successful job search next year. With things slowing down for the holidays and less work-related commitments, taking advantage of this lull could help you check some items off your job search to-do list, or rewrite it altogether.

Looking for a job? Sign up for ZipRecruiter! Get Started

It may seem like hiring is slowing down but if jobs are listed, they need to be filled. Applying now may help you stand out to a hiring manager who is also at work this week. Many companies have budget approvals to hire for the new year and need to fill positions immediately.

If you're actively applying to jobs right now, or plan to be next year, here are some tips to take advantage of the down time you have now so you can make the most of what's to come:

Your resume and ZipRecruiter job profile should always be up to date. Even when you aren't looking for roles, ZipRecruiter is proactively sending your profile to employers. Make sure you're being matched with the right jobs, and that companies are considering you for them, by keeping your information up to date.

Once you know what you want to add, it's essential to write your resume and profile in a way that will make you stand out. Read this article for tips and templates on the best ways to get your profile read.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." This quote is often attributed to Albert Einstein. Whoever actually said it must have been a great job seeker, because part of the search process is trial and error.

Now is a great time to go back through your calendar, emails, and job applications (which you can find in your ZipRecruiter account's "Applied Jobs" section) and reflect on the outcomes of your job search efforts over the past year. What would you like to do better? Which tactics were successful and should be applied to more of your search? What do you want to commit to doing more of?

Now is the perfect time to catch up with someone you don't ordinarily work with. Whether it's an acquaintance you only see in meetings, a mentor at work, or someone you used to work with at a former employer, now is the perfect opportunity to reach out. Suggest grabbing a coffee or setting up a video call to have an informal chat.

If you have work topics to discuss, go for it, but sometimes it's even better to have no agenda at all. Get to know each other a little better. You never know where these networking connections can lead.

We've already talked about taking a look at what you've accomplished. Why not make it a habit?

You probably have next year's work goals in place by now. Be proactive to make sure you're staying on track and adding your accomplishments to your resume and profile. Do that by creating consistent "self check-ins." Pick a date-maybe once a month, or once a quarter-to assess how you are tracking against your goals at work and in your job search.

There's no need to wait for spring cleaning! Take a look at your desk and see what you can get rid of now. If you haven't used it til now, it likely won't get any more useful next year. Now is a time to clear out all the junk you've accumulated, outdated resumes you may have printed, and to file away any business cards you may have accumulated. Consider whether rearranging your space could make you more efficient or just provide a nice change.

The same rules apply to your computer. New year, new browser tabs! Thin down the number of tabs you have open and clear out your inbox. Also, take a look at the files you've saved (does "resume_new_V2_final_finalV2.doc" ring a bell?) to your desktop, in random folders, or even in your "downloads." Think about what you can throw out and what you might want to reorganize.

Added bonus: your computer may even run faster.

Sure, things are slow now, but as soon as the calendar turns to January, work will be getting busy again. While you have a chance, make a list of 5 people you'd like to reach out to in the new year. They could be someone in your network that you are looking to build a relationship with, a recruiter you want to connect with, or a hiring manager at your dream company..

Write those emails now. You can either use your email app to schedule them to be sent automatically at the right time, or save them as drafts and put reminders in your calendar for the date you'd like to send them out.

Lastly, don't forget to take advantage of the slow work schedule, if you can. Whether it's quicker commutes, setting later meetings, or shutting down your computer a little earlier, just because you're working doesn't mean you can't gift yourself some time to enjoy the holidays.