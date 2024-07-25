Expanded offerings leverage AI, data-driven insights, and easy-to-use search and application features to help job seekers find work they love

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced a suite of new tools to simplify how job seekers find their next great opportunity. The update includes advanced AI-powered features, expanded resources to empower job seekers with valuable information, and improvements to the job search and application process.

“We know job seekers are facing a competitive market that can feel overwhelming, and we want to make the process of finding a job easier than it’s ever been,” said Megan Allen, Senior Vice President of Product at ZipRecruiter. “Our latest features tap into advanced AI and data-driven insights to arm job seekers with the best information and tools to find—and ultimately land—great opportunities that match their skills and interests.”

AI-Powered Enhancements for Job Seekers

For nearly a decade, ZipRecruiter has harnessed the power of AI to match job seekers and employers so they can spend less time searching and more time connecting. ZipRecruiter’s AI-powered career advisor, Phil, helps job seekers navigate the job search, get matched with jobs, and get hired quickly. Building on these foundations, the company has added a number of AI-driven features to simplify the job search, with recent innovations including:

A more human way to search: Roughly half of job seekers who come to search on ZipRecruiter don’t have a specific job title in mind 1 —and now they don’t need to. Using conversational AI, Phil gets to know candidates through a series of open-ended questions and then recommends roles that may be a match for their skills and interests.

Roughly half of job seekers who come to search on ZipRecruiter don’t have a specific job title in mind —and now they don’t need to. Using conversational AI, Phil gets to know candidates through a series of open-ended questions and then recommends roles that may be a match for their skills and interests. Curated recommendation categories: Job seekers browsing for new roles in the ZipRecruiter mobile apps can also get personalized recommendations organized into curated categories based on what matters most to them—such as “inspired by your applies” or jobs with “no experience needed”—in a redesigned navigation bar.

Job seekers browsing for new roles in the ZipRecruiter mobile apps can also get personalized recommendations organized into curated categories based on what matters most to them—such as “inspired by your applies” or jobs with “no experience needed”—in a redesigned navigation bar. Support for creating a standout resume: Crafting a strong resume is one of the most important parts of a job search, but it can also be one of the hardest. Job seekers can answer a few quick questions about their past work experience, and Phil will use AI to draft profile and resume descriptions to strengthen their applications.

Empowering Job Seekers with Actionable Information

Searching for a new job can be an overwhelming process, so ZipRecruiter is putting valuable insights at job seekers’ fingertips so they can quickly find the positions that match them best. With added functionality, job seekers can now:

Access expanded pay information: Pay is the single most important factor when job seekers are considering job opportunities 2 . Now more than 70% of jobs on ZipRecruiter include pay information 3 so job seekers can make more informed decisions about where to spend their time and more easily narrow their search.

Pay is the single most important factor when job seekers are considering job opportunities . Now more than 70% of jobs on ZipRecruiter include pay information so job seekers can make more informed decisions about where to spend their time and more easily narrow their search. Quickly preview job highlights: With a revamped search experience, job seekers can easily see both key job highlights and a full job description preview while scrolling through listings, making it easier than ever to see the most important information about an opening without clicking out to a new page.

Enhancements to How Job Seekers Find and Apply for Jobs

ZipRecruiter has also rolled out a series of additional features that improve the way job seekers discover and apply for open roles. Recent updates include:

Text messages to stay competitive on new jobs: In addition to text messages for jobs they’ve been invited to apply for by employers, job seekers can also now opt in for text alerts for jobs posted in the past day that match their search filters and skills. Staying on top of fresh jobs can help job seekers get a leg up as employers are more likely to interview, extend an offer to, and hire earlier applicants.

In addition to text messages for jobs they’ve been invited to apply for by employers, job seekers can also now opt in for text alerts for jobs posted in the past day that match their search filters and skills. Staying on top of fresh jobs can help job seekers get a leg up as employers are more likely to interview, extend an offer to, and hire earlier applicants. An easier way to apply: Expanded screening question functionality with ZipRecruiter’s ZipApply feature means job seekers can answer employers’ questions and seamlessly submit applications for more roles without ever leaving the ZipRecruiter site.

For more information and to try out the new job seeker features, visit ZipRecruiter.com.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past seven years4 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.5 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1 ZipRecruiter, Inc. internal data, Jan. 1, 2024 - Jun. 30, 2024.

2 ZipRecruiter, Inc. Job Seeker Brand Health Tracker, March 8 - 19, 2024. Salary/wage is the most important area when considering a new role.

3 ZipRecruiter, Inc. internal data, Jan. 1, 2023 - July 23, 2024.

4 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2024 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

5 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 18, 2023.

