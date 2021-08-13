Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ZipRecruiter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIP   US98980B1035

ZIPRECRUITER, INC.

(ZIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZipRecruiter : Thinking about buying stock in Biolase, Ziprecruiter, Romeo Power, Venus Concept, or Fulcrum Therapeutics?

08/13/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BIOL, ZIP, RMO, VERO, and FULC.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-biolase-ziprecruiter-romeo-power-venus-concept-or-fulcrum-therapeutics-301355022.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
09:32aZIPRECRUITER : Thinking about buying stock in Biolase, Ziprecruiter, Romeo Power..
PR
09:15aZIPRECRUITER : Raymond James Adjusts ZipRecruiter's Price Target to $40 From $36..
MT
06:20aZIPRECRUITER : Swings to Q2 Loss, Revenue Grows; Lifts 2021 Revenue Outlook
MT
08/12ZIPRECRUITER : Quarterly revenue increased to $183 million, up 109% y/y. Company..
PU
08/12ZIPRECRUITER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12ZIPRECRUITER : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
08/12ZipRecruiter, Inc. Announces Revenue Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/05ZIPRECRUITER : Partners With Comparably to Give Job Seekers More Information Thr..
BU
08/03ZIPRECRUITER : and Facebook Team Up to Connect Job Seekers to Digital Marketing ..
BU
07/22ZIPRECRUITER : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 202..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
More recommendations