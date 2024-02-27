ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP), a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conference:

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Date: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

*Presentation to be webcast live at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET

*A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past seven years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2024 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 18, 2023.

