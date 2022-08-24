Log in
    ZIP   US98980B1035

ZIPRECRUITER, INC.

(ZIP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23 2022-08-24 am EDT
16.34 USD   +0.77%
09:08aZipRecruiter to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/16Walmart, Home Depot rise; Lumentum, ZipRecruiter fall
AQ
08/16JPMorgan Adjusts ZipRecruiter Price Target to $22 From $19, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
ZipRecruiter to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Investor Conferences:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
*Presentation to be webcast live at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT

Citi Global Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
*Presentation to be webcast live at 1:45pm ET/10:45am PT

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
*Presentation to be webcast live at 1:45pm ET/10:45am PT

*A live and archived webcast of each presentation will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 888 M - -
Net income 2022 46,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 846 M 1 846 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Ian Siegel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Travers President
Timothy Yarbrough Chief Financial Officer
Boris Shimanovsky Chief Technology Officer
Qasim Saifee Chief Operating Officer
