  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ZipRecruiter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIP   US98980B1035

ZIPRECRUITER, INC.

(ZIP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
17.65 USD   +2.86%
09:06aZipRecruiter to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
10/07New Report From ZipRecruiter Finds Nearly Two out of Three Job Seekers Prefer Remote Work
BU
09/15ZipRecruiter Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZipRecruiter to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/19/2022 | 09:06am EDT
ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Event: ZipRecruiter Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time: 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET)
Live Call: (888) 440-4199 or (646) 960-0818, Conference ID: 9351892
Live Webcast: investors.ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter’s shareholder letter and a live webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.ziprecruiter.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 888 M - -
Net income 2022 46,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 010 M 2 010 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
ZipRecruiter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,65 $
Average target price 25,40 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Siegel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Travers President
Timothy Yarbrough Chief Financial Officer
Boris Shimanovsky Chief Technology Officer
Qasim Saifee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.-29.23%2 010
SEEK LIMITED-34.32%4 781
VISIONAL, INC.2.57%2 562
DIP CORPORATION0.51%1 475
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC0.00%757
EN-JAPAN INC.-24.12%739