All test groups demonstrated statistically significant benefit in broiler health under simulated commercial conditions

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces positive results from a month-long coccidiosis trial in broiler chickens that was conducted by an independent veterinary research provider. The study evaluating the Company’s novel immune-modulating biologic for treating coccidiosis in broiler chickens examined multiple product lots as well as multiple product test concentrations and produced statistically significant positive outcomes in the treated groups.

Coccidiosis is a protozoal disease that causes diarrhea, weight loss, decreased performance, and increased mortality in poultry. This disease represents a significant economic challenge for the global poultry industry, as indicated by a 2020 study that estimated annual costs ranging from $10 billion to $17 billion (Re-calculating the Cost of Coccidiosis in Chickens; Blake, D., Knox, J., et al.). Products for treating coccidiosis are mostly antibiotic or ionophore-based, and no commercially significant new technology has been introduced in the past 60 years.

The disease challenge used in this trial closely replicated conditions often seen in commercial broiler production facilities experiencing a coccidiosis outbreak, including commercially relevant incidence and severity of intestinal lesions, mortality, and other disease related measures. Birds treated with ZIVO’s product candidate demonstrated statistically significant improvements across all measures of broiler health examined. Diseased chickens treated with elevated doses of ZIVO's product candidate exhibited reductions in disease-related effects to a level seen in healthy birds.

“These results are very encouraging as they demonstrate our product’s potential to mitigate the effects of coccidiosis while acting through a highly desirable non-antibiotic mechanism of action. We now plan to launch the final phase of the product candidate’s validation, which involves a 42-day confirmatory study performed under broiler industry-relevant conditions such as those used in the present study. We expect to have results from this confirmatory study near the end of 2023,” said John Payne, CEO and Chairman of ZIVO Bioscience.

The results of this recent study of multiple product batches, including product used in the inconclusive study earlier this year, align with those of over 20 prior successful trials that closely replicated disease levels observed in commercial production settings. Thus, validating that ZIVO’s product candidate maintains stability over an extended period, with no decrease in its effectiveness. As a result, ZIVO remains confident that its novel product candidate for broiler chickens presents a disruptive solution to coccidiosis, one of the most significant challenges facing the global poultry industry.

"ZIVO’s biotech business is a significant driver of value creation, and we are prioritizing our coccidiosis candidate and working with the USDA’s Center for Veterinary Biologics on the regulatory path toward licensure of a product for the treatment and prevention of this disease. This strategy best optimizes value by achieving sustainable revenue in the shortest timeframe possible. In addition to the poultry market, our research suggests there are numerous additional health benefits and disease treatments to be derived from our proprietary algal culture for livestock, companion animals, and humans. We intend to pursue those additional opportunities, as well, should resources become available,” added Mr. Payne.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the Company’s product candidate’s potential to generate revenues and the expected time frame for results of future studies. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that we will be unable to increase production sufficient to meet our expected demand; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

