(Nasdaq: ZIVO)
Transformative
Opportunities in
Therapeutics &
Nutrition
October 2023
Disclaimer
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our or our industry's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding:
- The Company's ability to raise the funds we need to continue our operations;
- The Company's goal to begin to generate revenues and become profitable;
- Regulation of our products;
- Market acceptance of our products and derivatives thereof;
- The results of current and future testing of our products;
- The anticipated performance and benefits of our product;
- The Company's ability to expand its intellectual property;
- The Company's ability to enter into strategic partnerships;
- The Company's ability to generate licensing fees; and
- The Company's financial condition or results of operations
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "predicts", "potential" and similar expressions intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Except as otherwise required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any of our forward-looking statements are based. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION IS PROVIDED TO YOU SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL, A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL, ANY SECURITY OR INSTRUMENT OF THE COMPANY, OR TO PARTICIPATE IN ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY OR TRADING STRATEGY.
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. | NASDAQ: ZIVO
2
Investment Overview
One Natural Source. Numerous Commercial Opportunities.
Developing novel therapeutics and functional food ingredients to power immune health
Currently Generating Revenue
- DTC launch in June 2023 of Zivolife™, a nutritional supplement for the human green powder and vegan protein markets
Longer-term Valuation Drivers
- Published studies support active therapeutics pipeline addressing billion-dollar opportunities in animal and human treatments through immune and other novel pathways
Robust and Versatile Products
- Numerous commercial applications in animal feed, functional and medical foods, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals
- Patent-pendingfor use as an immune modulating candidate that may establish a new class of therapeutic products
- Potential for numerous therapeutic applications across three global mega- markets: human, livestock and companion animals
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. | NASDAQ: ZIVO
3
ZIVO Bioscience At-a-Glance
Nutrition (agtech)
- Growth and distribution of Zivolife, ZIVO's proprietary whole algal biomass, for use as a food or food ingredient to leverage its unique nutritional values
- The identified components of ZIVO's algae lead to many potential structure-function claims for nutrition and enhancement of overall health
- Retail product launched through our distributor, demand is exceeding supply
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. | NASDAQ: ZIVO
Therapeutics (biotech)
- Identification and development of extracts, fractions or molecules derived from proprietary algal polyculture
- For use in treating disease or other health conditions in humans and in animals
- Protected by patents, trade secrets and know-how
- Plan to monetize through licensings, joint ventures or other structures to leverage established manufacturing and sales and distribution of end products.
4
Zivolife™ - Proprietary Algal Biomass
Our first revenue-generating,commercially-available product
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. | NASDAQ: ZIVO
$247 million TAM by 2033
Global food & beverage microalgae market
Background
- Zivolife is natural, non-GMO and a source of plant-based protein, naturally occurring beta glucan and fiber
- Sustainable, whole-food product that delivers a wide range of nutrients contributing to overall health
Growing Market
- Rapid growth in demand for plant-based protein sources being driven by trends in healthy living, environmental sustainability and ethical considerations
Revenue Generation
- Entire Zivolife supply produced in first 18 months contractually committed for purchase by our distributor
Scale Up
- Collaboration with Alimenta Algae SAC to repurpose prior microalgae facility, to
reach full capacity by mid-2025
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zivo Bioscience Inc. published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 13:58:03 UTC.