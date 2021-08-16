ZIVO Bioscience : Quarterly Results

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period endedJune 30, 2021
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____to_____
Commission file number: 000-30415
Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada
87-0699977
(State or other jurisdiction of
(IRS Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
2804 Orchard Lake Rd., Suite 202, Keego Harbor, MI 48320
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)
(248) 452 9866
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Name of Each Exchange on
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
ZIVO
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants
ZIVOW
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of regulation ST (Sec. 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an "emerging growth company". See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
☐
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☒
Non-accelerated filer
☒
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12-b2 of the Exchange Act). Yes☐ No ☒
There were 9,218,657 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding at August 13, 2021.
FORM 10-Q
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
10,903,264
$
137,862
Prepaid Expenses
158,615
29,953
Total Current Assets
11,061,879
167,815
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
-
-
OTHER ASSETS
Right of Use Asset, net
38,738
49,364
Deposits
3,000
3,000
Total Other Assets
41,738
52,364
TOTAL ASSETS
$
11,103,617
$
220,179
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts Payable
$
918,346
$
1,559,627
Loans Payable, Related Parties
-
9,000
Convertible Debentures Payable
240,000
5,180,342
Deferred Revenue - Participation Agreements
2,031,103
1,936,800
Accrued Interest
96,100
2,464,724
Lease Liability, current portion
26,790
29,172
Note Payable
63,500
-
Accrued Liabilities - Other
266,397
214,250
Total Current Liabilities
3,642,236
11,393,915
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Note -Payable - SBA Paycheck Protection Loan
121,700
121,700
Lease Liability, long term portion
6,709
15,178
Total Long-Term Liabilities
128,409
136,878
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,770,645
11,530,793
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):
Common stock, $.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 9,068,657 and 5,162,945 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020
9,069
5,163
Additional Paid-In Capital
110,452,205
87,747,898
Accumulated deficit
(103,128,302)
(99,063,675)
Total Stockholders' Deficit
7,332,972
(11,310,614)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$
11,103,617
$
220,179
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three
For the Three
For the Six
For the Six
Months ended
Months ended
Months ended
Months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
REVENUES:
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service Revenue
$
-
$
-
-
$
20,000
Total Revenues
-
-
-
20,000
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
General and Administrative
960,567
374,202
2,236,795
1,067,775
Professional fees and Consulting expense
320,921
219,037
481,515
375,486
Research and Development
467,918
436,695
1,114,670
2,012,795
Total Costs and Expenses
1,749,406
1,029,934
3,832,980
3,456,056
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(1,749,406)
(1,029,934)
(3,832,980)
(3,436,056)
OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense
(18,582)
(24,182)
(43,043)
(48,609)
Interest expense - related parties
(77,660)
(112,719)
(188,604)
(225,148)
Total Other Expense
(96,242)
(136,901)
(231,647)
(273,757)
NET LOSS
$
(1,845,648)
$
(1,166,835)
(4,064,627)
$
(3,709,813)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
$
(0.28)
$
(0.23)
$
(0.70)
$
(0.73)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
6,490,505
5,047,773
5,846,011
5,075,912
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021
Common Stock
Additional
Paid in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, March 31, 2020
5,048,646
$
5,049
$
83,347,862
$
(92,500,924)
$
(9,148,013)
Issuance of warrants for services
-
-
117,474
-
117,474
Common stock issued on warrant exercise
34,482
34
204,366
-
204,400
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020
-
-
-
(1,166,835)
(1,166,835)
Balance, June 30, 2020
5,083,129
$
5,083
$
83,669,702
$
(93,667,759)
$
(9,992,975)
Common Stock
Additional
Paid in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, March 31, 2021
5,263,884
$
5,264
$
89,853,620
$
(101,282,654)
$
(11,423,770)
Issuance of warrants for services
369,965
369,965
Issuance of common stock for cash
43,090
43
474,926
474,970
Issuance of warrants as per the Co-Participation Agreements
14,898
14,898
Common stock issued on cashless warrant exercise
54,361
54
(54)
-
Public offering issuance of stock and warrants
2,760,000
2,760
13,797,240
13,800,000
Underwriting and other expenses for public offering
(1,622,638)
(1,622,638)
Warrants sold as part of the public offering
4,240
4,240
Common stock issued on conversion of 11% Convertible Debt and
accrued interest
942,322
942
7,537,614
7,538,556
Stock issues for services
5,000
5
22,395
22,400
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(1,845,648)
(1,845,648)
Balance, June 30, 2021
9,068,657
$
9,069
$
110,452,205
$
(103,128,302)
$
7,332,972
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
