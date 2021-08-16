ZIVO Bioscience : Quarterly Results

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____to_____

Commission file number: 000-30415

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada 87-0699977 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.)

2804 Orchard Lake Rd., Suite 202, Keego Harbor, MI 48320

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(248) 452 9866

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of Each Exchange on Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Which Registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share ZIVO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants ZIVOW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of regulation ST (Sec. 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an "emerging growth company". See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.