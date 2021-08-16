Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIVO   US98978N2009

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(ZIVO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZIVO Bioscience : Quarterly Results

08/16/2021 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _____to_____
    Commission file number: 000-30415

Zivo Bioscience, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

87-0699977

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

2804 Orchard Lake Rd., Suite 202, Keego Harbor, MI 48320

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(248) 452 9866

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of Each Exchange on

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Which Registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

ZIVO

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Warrants

ZIVOW

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of regulation ST (Sec. 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an "emerging growth company". See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12-b2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

There were 9,218,657 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding at August 13, 2021.

FORM 10-Q

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

3

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and

5

2020 (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

7

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

26

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

32

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

33

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

33

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

33

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

33

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

34

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

34

Item 5.

Other information

34

Item 6.

Exhibits

35

2

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

10,903,264

$

137,862

Prepaid Expenses

158,615

29,953

Total Current Assets

11,061,879

167,815

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

-

-

OTHER ASSETS

Right of Use Asset, net

38,738

49,364

Deposits

3,000

3,000

Total Other Assets

41,738

52,364

TOTAL ASSETS

$

11,103,617

$

220,179

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts Payable

$

918,346

$

1,559,627

Loans Payable, Related Parties

-

9,000

Convertible Debentures Payable

240,000

5,180,342

Deferred Revenue - Participation Agreements

2,031,103

1,936,800

Accrued Interest

96,100

2,464,724

Lease Liability, current portion

26,790

29,172

Note Payable

63,500

-

Accrued Liabilities - Other

266,397

214,250

Total Current Liabilities

3,642,236

11,393,915

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Note -Payable - SBA Paycheck Protection Loan

121,700

121,700

Lease Liability, long term portion

6,709

15,178

Total Long-Term Liabilities

128,409

136,878

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,770,645

11,530,793

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):

Common stock, $.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 9,068,657 and 5,162,945 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020

9,069

5,163

Additional Paid-In Capital

110,452,205

87,747,898

Accumulated deficit

(103,128,302)

(99,063,675)

Total Stockholders' Deficit

7,332,972

(11,310,614)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

11,103,617

$

220,179

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Table of Contents

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three

For the Three

For the Six

For the Six

Months ended

Months ended

Months ended

Months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

REVENUES:

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service Revenue

$

-

$

-

-

$

20,000

Total Revenues

-

-

-

20,000

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

General and Administrative

960,567

374,202

2,236,795

1,067,775

Professional fees and Consulting expense

320,921

219,037

481,515

375,486

Research and Development

467,918

436,695

1,114,670

2,012,795

Total Costs and Expenses

1,749,406

1,029,934

3,832,980

3,456,056

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1,749,406)

(1,029,934)

(3,832,980)

(3,436,056)

OTHER EXPENSE:

Interest expense

(18,582)

(24,182)

(43,043)

(48,609)

Interest expense - related parties

(77,660)

(112,719)

(188,604)

(225,148)

Total Other Expense

(96,242)

(136,901)

(231,647)

(273,757)

NET LOSS

$

(1,845,648)

$

(1,166,835)

(4,064,627)

$

(3,709,813)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

$

(0.28)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.70)

$

(0.73)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

6,490,505

5,047,773

5,846,011

5,075,912

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Table of Contents

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021

Common Stock

Additional

Paid in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance, March 31, 2020

5,048,646

$

5,049

$

83,347,862

$

(92,500,924)

$

(9,148,013)

Issuance of warrants for services

-

-

117,474

-

117,474

Common stock issued on warrant exercise

34,482

34

204,366

-

204,400

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020

-

-

-

(1,166,835)

(1,166,835)

Balance, June 30, 2020

5,083,129

$

5,083

$

83,669,702

$

(93,667,759)

$

(9,992,975)

Common Stock

Additional

Paid in

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance, March 31, 2021

5,263,884

$

5,264

$

89,853,620

$

(101,282,654)

$

(11,423,770)

Issuance of warrants for services

369,965

369,965

Issuance of common stock for cash

43,090

43

474,926

474,970

Issuance of warrants as per the Co-Participation Agreements

14,898

14,898

Common stock issued on cashless warrant exercise

54,361

54

(54)

-

Public offering issuance of stock and warrants

2,760,000

2,760

13,797,240

13,800,000

Underwriting and other expenses for public offering

(1,622,638)

(1,622,638)

Warrants sold as part of the public offering

4,240

4,240

Common stock issued on conversion of 11% Convertible Debt and

accrued interest

942,322

942

7,537,614

7,538,556

Stock issues for services

5,000

5

22,395

22,400

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(1,845,648)

(1,845,648)

Balance, June 30, 2021

9,068,657

$

9,069

$

110,452,205

$

(103,128,302)

$

7,332,972

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zivo Bioscience Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 12:52:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.
08:53aZIVO BIOSCIENCE : Quarterly Results
PU
08:34aZIVO BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/11ZIVO BIOSCIENCE : to Present at Two Upcoming August Conferences
AQ
08/11ZIVO Bioscience to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
07/02ZIVO BIOSCIENCE : Announces Closing of Underwriters' Partial Exercise of Over-Al..
AQ
06/02ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Mod..
AQ
06/01ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.(NASDAQCM : ZIVO) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
05/27Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $13.8 Million Public Offer..
GL
05/17ZIVO BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/17Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,02  - -
Net income 2020 -9,11 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 3 338 287 900x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew A. Dahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith R. Marchiando Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Amy Elizabeth Steffek Director-Research & Development
William P. Pfund Vice President-Research & Development
Harlan L. Miller Vice President-Technology & Global Supply
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.-73.75%30
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.23.60%7 836
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.2.66%5 209
BALCHEM CORPORATION13.31%4 226
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY16.58%3 502
MEDIFAST, INC.20.20%2 758