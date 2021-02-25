Zix : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconcilation and Other Metrics

Log in
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Other

Management Metrics

4th Quarter 2020

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company occasionally utilizes financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") in order to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance. We also believe these Non-GAAP measures provide investors with a more informed baseline for modeling the Company's future financial performance. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to make operational and investment decisions, to evaluate the Company's performance, to forecast and to determine compensation. Further, management utilizes these performance measures for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and allocation of resources. We believe that our investors should have access to, and that we are obligated to provide, the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. We have provided definitions below for certain Non-GAAP financial measures, together with an explanation of why management uses these measures and why management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors. In addition, in our earnings release we have provided tables to reconcile the Non- GAAP financial measures utilized to GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Non-GAAP Measures

Our Non-GAAP measures adjust GAAP Cost of revenue, Gross profit, Research and development expense, Selling and marketing expense, General and administrative expense, Operating income, Net income, Net income per share - diluted, and EBITDA for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, strategic consulting, acquisition, integration and litigation costs, intangible amortization costs, executive separation payments, and non-cash tax expense to derive Non-GAAP adjusted Cost of revenue, adjusted Gross profit, adjusted Research and development expense, adjusted Selling and marketing expense, adjusted General and administrative expense, adjusted Operating income, adjusted Net income, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense, adjusted Net income per share - diluted, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense diluted, and adjusted EBITDA. We provide a reconciliation of these adjusted Non-GAAP measures to GAAP Gross profit, Operating income, Net income, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense, Net income per share - diluted, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense diluted and EBITDA.

Our forward-looking adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share information consistently excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, the adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share will consistently exclude litigation expenses, non-cash tax expense and non-recurring items that impact our ongoing business. See items (A) through (E) below for further information on the current quarter's reconciling items.

4th Quarter 2020 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

Revenue:

GAAP revenue Cost of revenue

GAAP cost of revenue

Stock-based compensation charges (1)

Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)

Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted cost of revenue Gross profit:

GAAP gross profit

Stock-based compensation charges (1)

Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)

Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit Research and development expense

GAAP research and development expense

Stock-based compensation charges (1)

Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)

Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense Selling and marketing expense

GAAP selling and marketing expense

Stock-based compensation charges (1)

Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)

Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted selling and marketing expense General and administrative expense

GAAP general and administrative expense

Stock-based compensation charges (1)

Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expense

$ $

57,867,000

30,498,000

(A) (B) (C) (D)

2019

$ $

50,380,000

24,043,000

(97,000)

(1,000)

(2,740,000)

-

$ $

27,660,000

27,369,000

(A) (B) (C) (D)

(147,000)

(93,000)

(2,660,000)

-

$ $

21,143,000

26,337,000

97,000

1,000

2,740,000 -

$ $

30,207,000

5,887,000

(A) (B) (C) (D)

147,000

93,000

2,660,000 -

$ $

29,237,000

5,383,000

(456,000)

(5,000)

(76,000)

-

$ $

5,350,000

14,191,000

(A) (B) (C) (D)

(292,000)

(686,000)

(76,000)

-

$ $

4,329,000

17,580,000

(648,000)

(7,000)

(3,279,000)

(114,000)

$ $

10,143,000

(A) (B) (D)

(350,000)

(2,175,000)

(3,433,000)

(171,000)

$ $

11,451,000

6,096,000 (1,160,000)

(973,000)

-

$

3,963,000

5,922,000

  • (636,000) (4,344,000) (2,685,000)

  • (1,328,000) (2,098,000) (10,755,000)

-$

3,958,000

Note - referenced footnotes (1) - (4) can be found on the following page and (A) - (D) on page 4

2020

2019

$ $

218,478,000 112,763,000

$ $

173,428,000

76,908,000

(1,201,000) (569,000)

(116,000) (386,000)

(10,172,000)

(867,000)

$ $

100,407,000

$

105,715,000 $

(7,132,000)

(52,000)

68,769,000

96,520,000

1,201,000 569,000

116,000 386,000

10,172,000 867,000

$ $

118,071,000

7,132,000 52,000

$ $

104,659,000

22,813,000

20,431,000

(1,641,000) (1,056,000)

(137,000) (1,481,000)

(303,000) (303,000)

(128,000) (235,000)

$ $

20,604,000 56,479,000

(2,524,000) (1,941,000)

(219,000) (3,427,000)

(12,612,000) (10,478,000)

(553,000)

$ $

40,571,000 21,866,000

(109,000)

$

15,315,000

$ $

17,356,000 54,903,000

(811,000)

$ $

38,246,000 30,327,000

(689,000)

$

16,198,000

4th Quarter 2020 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

Operating income: GAAP operating income

Stock-based compensation charges (1) Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2) Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

Adjusted Operating Margin

Net income:

GAAP net (loss) income

Stock-based compensation charges (1) Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2) Intangible Amortization (3)

Corporate separation payment (4)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense

Deemed and accrued dividends on preferred stock

Adjusted Net income attributable to common stockholders

Diluted net income per common share:

GAAP net income per share before deemed dividends Adjustments per share

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share before deemed dividends

$

  • 1,195,000 $

(A) (B) (C) (D)

2,361,000

986,000

6,095,000

114,000

$

10,751,000 18.6%

$

(2,945,000)

(A) (B) (C) (D)

2,361,000

986,000

6,095,000

114,000

$

6,611,000 1,990,000

$

8,601,000

$

(2,311,000) 6,290,000

$ (A-D) $

$

(0.05) 0.18 0.12

Deferred tax (benefit) expense impact to Non-GAAP adjusted net income before deemed(dEiv)ide$nds per sha0r.e04

Non-GAAP adjusted net income before deemed dividends per share excluding deferred tax (b$enefit) expe0n.s1e6

Deemed dividends per share impact to Non-GAAP adjusted net income Adjusted Net income per share attributable to common stockholders

Shares used to compute Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

$ $

(0.04) 0.12 54,291,830

2019

(2,548,000)

1,425,000

4,282,000

6,169,000

$

9,499,000

$

(3,079,000)

1,425,000

4,282,000

6,169,000

$

8,968,000

(2,236,000)

$

6,732,000

(2,090,000)

$

4,642,000

$ $ $

$ $

$ $

53,199,409

Note - referenced footnotes (1) - (4) can be found on the following page and (A) - (E) on page 4

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,2020

$

4,557,000 $

9,710,000 6,251,000

2,570,000 16,049,000

23,087,000 17,913,000

171,000

1,657,000 1,787,000

18.9%

$

41,581,000 19.0%

$

(6,425,000)

9,710,000 6,251,000

2,570,000 16,049,000

23,087,000 17,913,000

171,000

1,657,000 1,787,000

$

30,599,000 1,861,000

$

32,460,000

$

(9,025,000) 23,435,000

(0.06)

0.23

0.17

$ $ $

(0.12) 0.69 0.57

(0.04)

0.13

$ $

0.03 0.60

(0.04)

0.09

$ $

(0.17) 0.43 54,024,162

2019

(9,141,000)

$ $

32,859,000 - 18.9%

$

(14,647,000)

$

27,353,000

(4,387,000)

$

22,966,000

(9,984,000)

$

12,982,000

$ $ $

(0.28)

0.80

0.52

$ $

(0.09)

0.43

$ $

(0.19)

0.24

53,025,152

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zix Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 21:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
