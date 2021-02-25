Zix : Q4 2020 Non-GAAP Reconcilation and Other Metrics
02/25/2021 | 04:18pm EST
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Other
Management Metrics
4th Quarter 2020
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company occasionally utilizes financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accountingprinciples in the United States ("GAAP") in order to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our operatingresults in a manner that enables investors to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance. We also believe these Non-GAAP measures provide investors with a more informed baseline for modeling the Company's future financialperformance. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to make operational and investment decisions, to evaluate theCompany's performance, to forecast and to determine compensation. Further, management utilizes these performance measures forpurposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and allocation of resources. We believe that our investors should have access to, and that we are obligated to provide, the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. We have provided definitions below for certain Non-GAAP financial measures, together with an explanation of why management uses these measures and why management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors. In addition, in our earnings release we have provided tables to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures utilized to GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measures
Our Non-GAAP measures adjust GAAP Cost of revenue, Gross profit, Research and development expense, Selling and marketing expense, General and administrative expense, Operating income, Net income, Net income per share - diluted, and EBITDA for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, strategic consulting, acquisition, integration and litigation costs, intangible amortization costs, executive separation payments, and non-cash tax expense to derive Non-GAAP adjusted Cost of revenue, adjusted Grossprofit, adjusted Research and development expense, adjusted Selling and marketing expense, adjusted General and administrativeexpense, adjusted Operating income, adjusted Net income, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense, adjusted Net income per share-diluted, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense diluted, and adjusted EBITDA. We provide a reconciliation of these adjusted Non-GAAP measures to GAAP Gross profit, Operating income, Net income, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense, Net income per share-diluted, adjusted Net income excluding deferred tax (benefit) expense diluted and EBITDA.
Our forward-looking adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share information consistently excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, the adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share will consistently exclude litigation expenses, non-cash tax expense and non-recurring items that impact our ongoing business. See items (A) through (E) below for further information on the current quarter's reconciling items.
4th Quarter 2020 (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
Revenue:
GAAP revenue Cost of revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)
Intangible Amortization (3)
Corporate separation payment (4)
Non-GAAP adjusted cost of revenue Gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)
Intangible Amortization (3)
Corporate separation payment (4)
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit Research and development expense
GAAP research and development expense
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)
Intangible Amortization (3)
Corporate separation payment (4)
Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense Selling and marketing expense
GAAP selling and marketing expense
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)
Intangible Amortization (3)
Corporate separation payment (4)
Non-GAAP adjusted selling and marketing expense General and administrative expense
GAAP general and administrative expense
Stock-based compensation charges (1)
Strategic consulting and litigation costs (2)
Corporate separation payment (4)
Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expense
$ $
57,867,000
30,498,000
(A) (B) (C) (D)
2019
$ $
50,380,000
24,043,000
(97,000)
(1,000)
(2,740,000)
-
$ $
27,660,000
27,369,000
(A) (B) (C) (D)
(147,000)
(93,000)
(2,660,000)
-
$ $
21,143,000
26,337,000
97,000
1,000
2,740,000 -
$ $
30,207,000
5,887,000
(A) (B) (C) (D)
147,000
93,000
2,660,000 -
$ $
29,237,000
5,383,000
(456,000)
(5,000)
(76,000)
-
$ $
5,350,000
14,191,000
(A) (B) (C) (D)
(292,000)
(686,000)
(76,000)
-
$ $
4,329,000
17,580,000
(648,000)
(7,000)
(3,279,000)
(114,000)
$ $
10,143,000
(A) (B) (D)
(350,000)
(2,175,000)
(3,433,000)
(171,000)
$ $
11,451,000
6,096,000 (1,160,000)
(973,000)
-
$
3,963,000
5,922,000
(636,000) (4,344,000) (2,685,000)
(1,328,000) (2,098,000) (10,755,000)
-$
3,958,000
Note-referenced footnotes (1)-(4) can be found on the following page and (A)-(D) on page 4
Zix Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 21:17:05 UTC.