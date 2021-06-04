Log in
    ZIXI   US98974P1003

ZIX CORPORATION

(ZIXI)
  Report
Zix : to Hold 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

06/04/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, will hold its 2021 annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The event will be a virtual meeting held over the internet. You will be able to attend by accessing the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIXI2021.

The meeting will include brief remarks from Chief Executive Officer David Wagner on the company’s outlook and recent financial and operational achievements.

To read the 2021 Proxy Statement and view voting information, please visit the Shareholder Services section on the Zix investor relations website.

Please visit the virtual meeting page in advance to register and test your web browser’s compatibility.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Nasdaq: ZIXI) is one of the leading providers of productivity and security solutions, trusted by the most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government. Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and cloud backup. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Further, Zix is known for its first-class corporate responsibility. In 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) awarded Zix a “Prime Status” corporate rating, an elite award bestowed only to companies with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 249 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 388 M 388 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 62,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,70 $
Last Close Price 6,99 $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Rockvam Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Charles Hausmann Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Robertson Vice President-Engineering
Sheila Carpenter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIX CORPORATION-19.00%388
ACCENTURE PLC7.05%177 746
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.73%159 143
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.63%130 052
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.62%83 823
INFOSYS LIMITED10.66%80 805