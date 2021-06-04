Zix : to Hold 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, will hold its 2021 annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The event will be a virtual meeting held over the internet. You will be able to attend by accessing the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIXI2021.

The meeting will include brief remarks from Chief Executive Officer David Wagner on the company’s outlook and recent financial and operational achievements.

To read the 2021 Proxy Statement and view voting information, please visit the Shareholder Services section on the Zix investor relations website.

Please visit the virtual meeting page in advance to register and test your web browser’s compatibility.

