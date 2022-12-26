China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.

China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.

Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.

"I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution," 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.

Shanghai's streets in particular - even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.

That's when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown... and hardly anyone went outside.

China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.

However, health experts and residents worry that China's statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.

The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.

And the country's health system has been under enormous strain.

Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.

Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.