    42W   SG1CE1000003

ZIXIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(42W)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-12-23 am EST
0.0190 SGD    0.00%
China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

12/26/2022 | 03:04am EST
STORY: There were signs that mainland China's biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai.

People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.

China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.

Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.

"I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution," 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.

Shanghai's streets in particular - even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.

That's when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown... and hardly anyone went outside.

China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.

However, health experts and residents worry that China's statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.

The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.

And the country's health system has been under enormous strain.

Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.

Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 285 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2021 -12,7 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2021 163 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,09x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ZIXIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zixin Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIXIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Wang Liang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Yi Chief Financial Officer
Chen Yih Pong Chief Operating Officer
Poh Khoon Ng Lead Independent Director
Cong Yan Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIXIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.64%19
CHACHA FOOD COMPANY, LIMITED-19.48%3 571
J&J SNACK FOODS CORP.-2.89%2 949
YANKER SHOP FOOD CO.,LTD27.84%1 980
EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.0.96%1 769
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.29.40%1 671