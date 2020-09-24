ZK International : Announces $1.4 Million Convertible Note Financing

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ('ZK International' or the 'Company'), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced that it has set the terms of a convertible note financing for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1.4 million (the 'Convertible Notes').

The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Convertible Notes may be convertible into up to 2,370,968 Company's ordinary shares. Further details of the use of proceeds of this offering will be outlined on or about the closing.

The Convertible Notes and underlying ordinary sharesare being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File Number: 333-230860) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended on April 15, 2019 and declared effective on April 29, 2019. The offering of the Convertible Notes and underlying shareswill be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these shares of common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock was filed by ZKIN with the SEC on September 22, 2020. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the 'Water Cube', and 'Bird's Nest', which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'could,' 'estimate' or 'continue' or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Phone: +1 (732) 910-9692

Email: ttian@weitianco.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zk-international-group-co-ltd-announces-1-4-million-convertible-note-financing-301137544.html

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.