Departure and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

On July 20, 2023, Ms. Shaochai Yang tendered her resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective immediately. Ms. Yang's resignation was for personal reasons and was not due to any disagreement with the Company. To fill the vacancy created by Ms. Yang's resignation, on July 21, 2023, the Board appointed Ms. Xiaofen Jin to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective on the same date.

Xiaofen Jin, age 43, has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company's PRC subsidiary, Zhejiang Zhengkang Industrial Co., Ltd. since March 2023. Ms. Jin has over ten years of experience in accounting and financial management. Prior to joining the Company, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Zhejiang Kingstone Houseware Co., Ltd., a kitchen knives and cutlery manufacturer from October 2021 to February 2023. From April 2019 to October 2021, Ms. Jin served as the Chief Financial Officer of Fangzheng Valve Group Co., Ltd., an industrial valves manufacturer. From March 2015 to February 2019, Ms. Jin served as the Chief Financial Officer of Wenzhou Jiahe Investment Management Co., Ltd., a capital markets financial service company. From May 2011 to March 2015, Ms. Jin served as a Financial Manager of Zhejiang YAT Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., a garden machinery, electric tools and intelligent products manufacturer. Ms. Jin received an associate's degree in Electronic Data Processing Accounting from Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics in 2002.

Effective July 21, 2023, the Company and Ms. Jin entered into an employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement"). Under the Employment Agreement, Ms. Jin is entitled to an annual salary of RMB198,000 (approximately $27,500) for her services as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She is also entitled to participate in the Company's equity incentive plans and other benefits, each as determined by the Board from time to time. Her employment has an initial term until March 5, 2026 or until her earlier death, resignation or removal. The Employment Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the agreement, which is filed hereto as Exhibit 4.1.

Ms. Jin has no family relationships with any director or executive officer of the Company. There are no transactions between the Company and Ms. Jin that will be required to be reported pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

