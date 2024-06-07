Company: Zlaten Lev Holding AD (HLEA)
The calculation of interest accrued on the bond issue of Zlaten Lev Holding AD (HLEA), ISIN BG2100040232, shall be discontinued as of 10 June 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000. The reason is a notification of delay in interest payment due on 07 June 2024.
For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
