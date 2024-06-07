Zlaten Lev Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. Zlaten Lev Holding AD invests in companies active in the investment services industry, brokerage sector, distribution activity, home furnishing industry and others. It has eight subsidiaries, including Eko-Energiyni Produkti OOD, Elprom Elin AD, Zlaten lev Trading EOOD, Novalis AD, Karat Electronics AD, Zlaten lev brokeri OOD, Yantra Property EOOD, and Zlaten lev Solar EOOD. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was Izola Belgerian Investments EOOD with a stake of 24.55%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies