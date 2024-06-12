12.06.2024 13:36:21 (local time)

Company: Zlaten Lev Holding (HLEV)

Due to the lack of quorum, the regular GMS convened by Zlaten Lev Holding on 12 June 2024 has not taken place.

Therefore, the GMS will be held on 26 June 2024 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 12 June 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, was 10 June 2024 (Ex Date: 11 June 2024).

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

