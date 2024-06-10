Company: Zlaten Lev Holding AD (HLEA)
BSE received information under Art. 100g (2) of the POSA, from ABC Finance AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Zlaten Lev Holding AD (HLEA), ISIN BG2100040232, about a requested explanation from the issuer of the reasons for the delay in interest payment, due by 07 June 2024.
