Financial and other reports (Consolidated annual financial report) 26.03.2024 16:05:16 (local time)

Company: Zlatni Pyasatsi AD-Varna (ZLP)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Zlatni Pyasatsi AD published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 14:14:35 UTC.