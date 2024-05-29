Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report) 29.05.2024 10:08:41 (local time)

Company: Zlatni Pyasatsi AD-Varna (ZLP)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Zlatni Pyasatsi AD published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 07:17:04 UTC.