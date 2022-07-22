Znergy : Quarterly Report - Form 10-Q

znergy20190930_10q.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period fromto

Commission File Number: 000-55152

ZNERGY, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant As Specified In Its Charter)

Nevada 46-1845946 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) IRS I.D. 1120 N Main Street Elkhart, Indiana 46514 (Address of principal executive offices) (800) 931 5662 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered under 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

None

Securities registered under 12(g) of the Exchange Act:

Common Stock, par value $0.0001

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provide pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes ☐ No ☒

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common ZNRG OTC

On May 30, 2022 there were 349,922,579 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 4 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 21 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 21 Part II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 22 Item 5. Other Information 22 Item 6. Exhibits 23 SIGNATURES 24

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.Financial Statements

ZNERGY, INC.

INDEX

CONTENTS: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 6 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 7 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 8 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 9

ZNERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (UNAUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 222,478 $ 593 Accounts receivable, net 88,778 - Employee advances 42,936 - Prepaid expenses 90,385 61,457 Inventory 351,268 299,428 Total current assets 795,845 361,478 Building, furniture and equipment, net 7,099 28,352 TOTAL ASSETS $ 802,944 $ 389,830 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 460,907 $ 403,307 Accrued expenses 333,195 341,556 Customer deposits 404,988 30,642 Advances from related parties 270,788 222,788 Short term debt 126,177 - Loan from related parties 2,206,814 1,290,304 Total current liabilities 3,802,869 2,288,597 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 8) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 288,124,960 and 236,724,960 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 28,812 23,672 Additional paid-in-capital 18,786,174 14,220,537 Accumulated deficit (21,814,911 ) (16,142,976 ) Total stockholders' deficit (2,999,925 ) (1,898,767 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 802,944 $ 389,830

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

ZNERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THETHREE ANDNINEMONTHS ENDED

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 997,518 $ 556,142 $ 1,600,910 $ 1,298,696 Cost of revenue 914,197 259,158 1,481,169 665,154 Gross profit 83,321 296,984 119,741 633,542 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,766,166 668,000 5,699,631 2,444,393 Loss on sale of assets - - - 41,608 Total operating expenses 2,766,166 668,000 5,699,631 2,486,001 Loss from operations (2,682,845 ) (371,016 ) (5,579,890 ) (1,852,459 ) Other income (expense): Other income(expense) 1,732 7,730 4,967 (35,758 ) Interest expense (38,929 ) (3,749 ) (97,012 ) (179,899 ) Total other expense (37,197 ) 3,981 (92,045 ) (215,657 ) Net loss $ (2,720,042 ) $ (367,035 ) $ (5,671,935 ) $ (2,068,116 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 273,064,090 229,024,960 262,905,180 228,991,993

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ZNERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

Total Additional Stockholders' Common Stock Paid in Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Balance at January 1, 2019 236,724,960 $ 23,672 $ 14,220,537 $ (16,142,976 ) $ (1,898,767 ) Stock based compensation - - 90,183 - 90,183 Shares issued for services 20,000,000 2,000 1,798,000 - 1,800,000 Net loss - - - (2,093,364 ) (2,093,364 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 256,724,960 25,672 16,108,720 (18,236,340 ) (2,101,948 ) Stock based compensation - - 103,681 - 103,681 Shares issued for services 4,000,000 400 295,600 - 296,000 Net loss - - - (858,529 ) (858,529 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 260,724,960 26,072 16,508,001 (19,094,869 ) (2,560,796 ) Stock based compensation - - 122,735 - 122,735 Shares issued for cash 3,700,000 370 203,130 - 203,500 Shares issued for services 12,500,000 1,250 1,135,750 - 1,137,000 Issuance of common stock in exchange for stock options 11,200,000 1,120 816,558 - 817,678 Net loss - - - (2,720,042 ) (2,720,042 ) Balance at September 30, 2019 288,124,960 $ 28,812 $ 18,786,174 $ (21,814,911 ) $ (2,999,925 )

Total Additional Stockholders' Common Stock Paid in Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit (Deficit) Balance at January 1, 2018 230,724,960 $ 23,072 $ 12,444,488 $ (12,439,218 ) $ 28,342 Options issued for services - - 771,129 - 322,370 Shares issued for services 5,000,000 500 50,741 - 500,000 Net loss - - - (1,092,567 ) (1,092,567 ) Balance at March 31, 2018 235,724,960 23,572 13,266,358 (13,531,785 ) (241,855 ) Options issued for services - - 107,472 - 107,472 Net loss - - - (608,514 ) (608,514 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 235,724,960 23,572 13,373,830 (14,140,299 ) (742,897 ) Options issued for services 229,596 229,596 Shares issued for cash 1,000,000 100 74,900 - 75,000 Net loss - - - (367,120 ) (367,120 ) Balance at September 30, 2018 236,724,960 $ 23,672 $ 13,678,326 $ (14,507,419 ) $ (805,421 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ZNERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,671,935 ) $ (2,068,116 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,253 27,478 Loss on sale of fixed assets - 41,608 Non-cash interest expense 75,583 173,652 Stock based compensation 316,599 - Common stock issued for services 3,233,000 1,183,611 Options exchanged for common stock 817,678 - Bad debt expense - 53,348 Gain on extinguishment of accounts payable (70,421 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (88,778 ) 1,686 Prepaid expenses and employee advances (71,864 ) (10,576 ) Inventory (51,840 ) (385,551 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 119,660 117,304 Customer deposits 374,346 11,553 Net cash used in operating activities (996,719 ) (854,003 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets - (63,564 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 50,218 Net cash used in investing activities - (13,346 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock 203,500 - Repayment of advances from related parties (2,000 ) (187 ) Proceeds of advances from related parties 50,000 322,411 Repayment of loan from related parties (28,200 ) (10,000 ) Proceeds of advances from third parties 126,177 - Proceeds of loan from related parties 869,127 445,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,218,604 757,224 Net change in cash 221,885 (110,125 ) Cash, beginning of period 593 116,481 Cash, end of period $ 222,478 $ 6,356 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Common Stock and Warrants issued for Conversion of Debt and Advances $ - $ 75,000 Related party advance paid directly to vendor $ - $ 125,000 Transfer of building to related party in exchange for payment of loan $ - $ 225,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ZNERGY, INC.

NOTES TOUNAUDITEDCONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTE 1 - NATURE OF BUSINESS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Znergy, Inc.is a Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "Znergy"), incorporated on January 23, 2013. The Company is a provider of energy-efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. The Company offers a full turn-key lighting solution which includes economic assessments, energy efficient analysis, installation and rebate support for the Company's customers. The Company's business primarily involves retrofitting existing lighting solutions from traditional high intensity metal halide and fluorescent lighting to energy efficient LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology.

The spread of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world in the first half of 2020 has caused significant volatility in U.S. and international markets. There were significant business disruptions related to COVID-19 and it impacted the U.S. and international economies and, as such, the Company had a material impact to its operations.

The Company's largest client, one of the world's largest clothing retail stores, was forced to close its doors at the onset of the pandemic and re-opened some of its stores, thereby allowing the Company to continue to retrofit these limited stores with its LED lighting system. We were able to convert 27 stores starting November 26, 2019 through November 20, 2020, with the majority converted in the first quarter of 2020 before the full impact of the pandemic. Due to the long-term effects on the retail industry, the retailer is currently evaluating its footprint prior to continuing to retrofit additional stores. After the COVID-19 lockdown, we were never given any additional locations to convert through the filing date. The Company performed warranty work and small amounts of emergency light replacements only.

On September 22, 2021, the Company formed RluxRV, LLC. This LLC is joint owned by the Company and Royalux Lighting, LLP (RoyaLux), an Indian company. The purpose of this LLC is to supply lighting and technology parts to the recreational vehicle ("RV") market. The parts manufacturing will be done exclusively by Royalux Lighting. All of the sales and distribution of the parts will the responsibility of RluxRV. This business is meant for a strategic change in Znergy's business. All the Company's employees with the exception of the Chief Executive Officer were terminated in December 2021 in order to conserve cash and evaluate RluxRV's potential impact. A limited liability operating agreement was executed between the Company and RoyaLux on November 15, 2021. As of the date of filing, the Company has not rehired any of its terminated employees.

Basis of Presentation

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and pursuant to the requirements for reporting on Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes required by GAAP for complete financial statements. However, such information reflects all adjustments (consisting solely of normal recurring adjustments), which are, in the opinion of management, necessary for the fair presentation of the Company's financial position and the results of operations. Results shown for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results to be obtained for a full fiscal year. The balance sheet information as of December 31, 2018 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with that report.

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts or revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The Company's significant estimates, judgments, and assumptions used in these consolidated financial statements include those related to revenues, accounts receivable and related allowances, contingencies, and the fair values of stock-based compensation. These estimates, judgments, and assumptions are reviewed periodically and the effects of material revisions in estimates are reflected in the financial statements prospectively from the date of the change in estimate.

Revenue Recognition

Revenue is measured based on the amount of consideration specified in a contract with a customer. Revenue is recognized when and as performance obligations under the terms of the contract are satisfied which generally occurs with the transfer of control of the goods or services to the customer.

Contracts are considered to have a single performance obligation if the promise to transfer the individual goods or services is not separately identifiable from other promises in the contracts primarily because the Company provides a significant service of integrating a complex set of tasks and components into a single project or capability. The Company's contracts generally have a single performance obligation.

The Company recognizes revenues for fixed price and modified fixed price contracts over time, as performance obligations are satisfied, for substantially all contracts due to the continuous transfer of control to the customer. For most of the Company's contracts, the customer contracts with the Company to provide a significant service of integrating a complex set of tasks and components into a single project or capability and are, therefore, accounted for as single performance obligations.

The Company recognizes revenue using the cost-to-cost input method, based primarily on contract costs incurred to date compared to total estimated contract costs. This method is the most accurate measure of the Company's contract performance because it directly measures the value of the goods and services transferred to the customer. Contract costs include all direct material, labor and subcontractors and indirect costs related to contract performance. Pre-contract costs are expensed as incurred unless they are expected to be recovered from the client.

The payment terms for the Company's contracts from time to time require the customer to make advance payments as well as interim payments as work progresses. The advance payment generally is not considered a significant financing component as the Company expects to recognize those amounts in revenue within a year of receipt as work progresses on the related performance obligation.

Consolidation

The Company has no active subsidiaries as of September 30, 2019, therefore the condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company. As of the filing date, the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements will include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, RluxRV, LLC. All intercompany transactions will be eliminated in consolidation.

Inventory

Inventory consists of a variety of LED lamps, all of which are valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Inventory is accounted for using the FIFO basis.

Reclassification

Certain amounts reported in prior years in the financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The 2018 statement of cash flows reclassified certain accounts within the operating cash flows of the Company and the income statement reclassified certain operating expenses.

Adoption of recent accounting standards

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases, which supersedes the current lease accounting requirements. This standard requires a lessee to record on the balance sheet the assets and liabilities for the rights and obligations created by leases with lease terms of more than 12 months. In addition, this standard requires lessees to disclose certain key information about lease transactions. Upon implementation, an entity's lease payment obligations will be recognized at their estimated present value along with a corresponding right-of-use asset. Lease expense recognition will be generally consistent with current practice. In July 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842): Targeted Improvements, which simplifies adoption of the new lease accounting requirements by allowing an additional transition method that will not require restatement of prior periods and providing a new practical expedient for lessors to avoid separating lease and non-lease components within a contract if certain requirements are met. The provisions of this guidance must be elected upon adoption of the new lease accounting requirements, which will be effective for interim and annual periods beginning after December 15, 2018.

We adopted the standard as required on January 1, 2019. Consequently, we did not update previously reported financial information and the disclosures under the new standard will not be provided for dates and periods prior to January 1, 2019, and elected all of the practical expedients available under the transition guidance. The new standard also provides practical expedients for ongoing accounting. We elected the short-term lease recognition exemption for all leases that qualify and did not recognize right of use assets or lease liabilities for those leases. We also elected the practical expedient to not separate lease and non-lease components for all of our leases.

The adoption did not impact the business as no long-term, reportable leases existed as of September 30, 2019. We currently believe the most significant effects relate to the recognition of new right of use assets and lease liabilities on our balance sheet for our real estate and equipment operating leases, and the significant new required disclosures regarding our leasing activities.

Recent accounting standards

In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-12, "Income Taxes (Topic 740) - Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes". This ASU simplifies the accounting for income taxes by removing certain exceptions to the general principles in Topic 740. The guidance is effective non-public entities for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The adoption method is dependent on the specific amendment included in this update as certain amendments require retrospective adoption, modified retrospective adoption, an option of retrospective or modified retrospective, and prospective adoption. The adoption of this standards update is not expected to have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.

In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging- Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity. This ASU amends the guidance on convertible instruments and the derivatives scope exception for contracts in an entity's own equity and improves and amends the related EPS guidance for both Subtopics. The ASU will be effective for annual reporting periods after December 15, 2021 and interim periods within those annual periods and early adoption is permitted in annual reporting periods ending after December 15, 2020. We are still assessing the impact of ASU 2020-06 on our condensed consolidated financial statements

The Company does not believe that there are any new accounting pronouncements that have been issued that might have a material impact on its financial position or results of operations.

NOTE 3 - GOING CONCERN

The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of September 30, 2019, the Company has a working capital deficit of $3,007,024, insufficient cash resources to meet its planned business objectives and recurring losses of ($2,720,042) and ($5,671,935) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company intends to fund operations through debt and equity financing arrangements, which may be insufficient to fund its capital expenditures, working capital and other cash requirements through June 2023, one year from the date the consolidated financial statements were issued.

The Company is dependent upon, among other things, obtaining additional financing to continue operations and to execute its business plan. In response to these problems, management intends to raise additional funds through public or private placement offerings. No assurances can be made that management will be successful in pursuing any of these strategies.

These factors, among others, raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

The following funding was received by the company subsequent September 30, 2019:

Since September 30, 2019, through the filing date of this report the Company has received $1,055,705 in additional advances and loans from the Chairman of the Board. This amount includes $367,205 for inventory purchases used by RluxRV. The $367,205 was repaid by the Company, $100,000 was repaid December 6, 2021 and $267,205 was repaid April 20, 2022, as well as an additional $348,579. On April 18, 2022, the Company agreed to consolidate the total loans, advances and accrued interest into a single Note in the amount of $1,126,955, the full amount of which is payable upon demand bearing an interest rate of 10%.

Since September 30, 2019 through the filing date of this report the Company received $145,000 from related parties, On November 19, 2019, Richard and Jerald Horowitz each loaned the Company $10,000. The notes were due December 21, 2019 (Maturity Date). They have an interest rate of 10% per annum and a penalty of 15% if not paid by the maturity date. On September 4, 2020, Richard and Jerald Horowitz each loaned the Company $12,500. The notes were due November 4, 2020 (Maturity Date). They have an interest rate of 5% per annum with an increase to 12% if not paid by the maturity date. On February 8, 2021, Richard and Jerald Horowitz each loaned the Company $25,000. The notes were due May 15, 2021 (Maturity Date). They have an interest rate of 5% per annum with an increase to 12% if not paid by the maturity date. On June 30, 2021, Richard and Jerald Horowitz each loaned the Company $25,000. Repayment terms are 3% of project revenue until the loans and unpaid interest are satisfied. The notes bear interest of 12% per annum and have not been satisfied as of the date of this report.

On November 26, 2019, the Company received a third-party factoring loan from the Korenstra Family Foundation ("Korenstra") for $150,000. This loan is factored against several open accounts receivable of the Company. The interest rate shall be $5,000 per month with the loan not exceeding 90 days. If delinquent, after 90 days, the interest rate will increase to $10,000 per month. On December 1, 2021, the Company executed a $550,000 convertible promissory note which satisfied the $150,000 factoring loan and loaned the Company an additional $400,000. The outstanding principal and interest shall be paid on or before December 31, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"). In order to satisfy the $134,000 of unpaid interest on the $150,000 note, the Company transferred 4,466,667 shares to Korenstra. Additionally, on December 1, 2021 Korenstra was issued 5,500,000 warrants with an exercise price of $.10 per share. The interest on this loan shall be 18% per annum. If the loan is not satisfied by the maturity date, the default interest rate shall be 24% on all unpaid principal and interest. The monthly payment amount shall be equal to 3% of the net sales for the previous month of the Company's RluxRV subsidiary. Monthly payments will continue until the maturity date even if the payback is greater than the borrowed amount plus interest. In addition, the Company shall pay one third of one percent of the net sales of RluxRV in perpetuity. On May 27, 2022, the Korenstra Family Foundation increased the loan by $100,000 under the same terms as the convertible promissory note.

On December 19, 2019, the Company issued 2,500,000 shares to an accredited non-related investor for $250,000. In addition, on December 19, 2019 the Company issued 7,000,000 warrants with an exercise price of $.10 per share.

On December 7, 2020, the Company issued a convertible promissory note to Tysadco Partners, LLC for the sum of $156,750. The Note bears interest of 12% per annum until the Note becomes due and payable on December 7, 2022 (Maturity Date). Any amount of principal or interest on this Note which is note repaid by the Maturity Date shall then bear interest at 20% per annum. At any time after 180 days from the Note's inception until the Maturity Date or payment date, Tysadco may convert the balance or any portion of the balance to Common Stock at the lower of $.15 per share or 80% of the Market Price. Where the Market Price is defined as the ten day trading period prior to the conversion date.

On October 7, 2021, a $100,000 loan factoring agreement was issued to Nancy White. The loan repayment is required within 180 days and shall have interest of $10,000. The amount of $110,000 was paid on April 28, 2022 which fully satisfied the loan.

On November 23, 2021, the Company issued a 10% convertible note to Joseph Acebel for the sum of $40,000. The principal and any unpaid interest was due prior to April 1, 2022. Interest shall accrue on any unpaid principal at 10% per annum. The note, or any part of at least $10,000 shall be convertible into shares of the Company common stock at a conversion price of $.02 per share. Prior to the filing date, the note has been satisfied in full in cash.

On February 10, 2022, the Company issued a promissory note to Wayne Miller for $1,190,000. This note includes satisfying all previous notes of $585,000 plus unpaid interest and an additional loan of $500,000. This note is due on June 10, 2024. This note is to be paid with 3% of the gross sales of RluxRV with the first payment made on June 10, 2022.

NOTE 4 - ADVANCES FROM RELATED PARTIES

Advances from related parties were comprised of the following:

September 30 December 31 2019 2018 B2 Opportunity Fund $ 154,788 $ 154,788 Cary Baskin 116,000 68,000 $ 270,788 $ 222,788

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company received an aggregate of $50,000 of short-term advances from Cary Baskin. The amounts are non-interest bearing and payable on demand.

Since September 30, 2019, through the filing date of this report the Company has received $0 in additional advances from related parties to fund operations.

NOTE 5 - LOANS FROM RELATED PARTIES

September 30 December 31 2019 2018 Rick Mikles $ 521,829 $ 514,579 Wayne Miller 685,950 642,075 Paul Ladd 58,650 58,650 Cary Baskin 665,385 75,000 Randy Fluitt 275,000 - $ 2,206,814 $ 1,290,304

Rick Mikles

Since September 30, 2019, through the filing date of this report the Company has received $1,055,705 in additional advances and loans from the Chairman of the Board. This amount includes $367,205 for inventory purchases used by RluxRV. The $367,205 was repaid by the Company in cash as well as an additional $348,579. On April 18, 2022, the Company agreed to consolidate the total loans, advances and accrued interest into a single Note in the amount of $1,126,955, the full amount of which is payable upon demand.

Wayne Miller

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company executed no additional loans to Mr. Miller. The loan proceeds and accrued interest for the period were $0 and $43,875 respectively.

Cary Baskin

On April 4, 2019, the Company executed an unsecured promissory note in the amount of $100,000 payable to Mr. Cary Baskin, a shareholder of the Company. The note has interest at accruing at 10% per annum. The Note is payable on demand.

On September 13, 2019, the Company executed an unsecured promissory note in the amount of $500,000 payable to Mr. Cary Baskin, a shareholder of the Company. The note has interest at accruing at 10% per annum. The Note is payable on demand.

Randy Fluitt

On September 10, 2019, the Company executed an unsecured $275,000 promissory note payable to Randy Fluitt, a Company shareholder. The Note bears interest of 10% per annum. The Note is due and payable in the amount of $302,500 on or before the Maturity Date of February 1, 2020. The Company's failure to pay the principal and interest within 15 days of the Maturity Date, will trigger a penalty of 10% of any amounts unpaid at the end of this period. The Company did not repay the loan by the Maturity Date and accrued the penalty as interest expense.

Since September 30, 2019, through the filing date of this report the Company has received $175,000 in additional loans from other related parties. The notes bear interest at 10%. All of the additional Notes are due on demand.

Total interest expense under the related party loans was $75,583 and $119,803 for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Interest expense under related party loans for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $17,500 and $173,652 and $2,250 and $90,929 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Such interest was capitalized as part of the outstanding loan balance.

NOTE 6 - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Stock

During the Third Quarter of 2019, the Company issues 12,500,000 shares of Common Stock in payment for services. On September 3, 2019, Laura Knepper received 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock for bookkeeping services provided. On September 10, 2019, Arthur Filmore, a Director in the Company, was issued 10,000,000 shares for legal services provided. On September, 20, 2019, the Company issued 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock to Howard Nathan for CFO services. All shares were valued at fair on the date of issuance.

On July 3, 2019, the Company received cash of $203,500 in exchange for 3,700,000 share sold to an unrelated accredited investor.

On August 9, 2019, 11,200,000 shares were issued to the Company's Chairman of the Board in exchange for the cancellation of 14,000,000 stock options. Expenses incurred in this transaction were $817,678 and included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the statement of operations.

Stock Based Compensation

The Company has issued and outstanding two types of options, time vesting and performance vesting.

Options - Time Vesting

The following table shows the stock option activity during the period ended September 30, 2019:

Weighted Number of Average Options Exercise Price Options outstanding at beginning of period 13,904,166 $ 0.10 Changes during the period: Granted - at market price - - Cancelled (4,000,000 ) - Forfeited - - Options outstanding at end of period 9,904,166 0.10 Options exercisable at end of period 9,904,166 0.10 Weighted average fair value of options granted during the period $ - $ -

Costs incurred in respect of stock based compensation for employees, advisors and consultants for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 were $8,375 and $75,167, respectively. Costs incurred in respect of stock-based compensation for employees, advisors and consultants for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 were $133,129 and $382,246, respectively. The expense is included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the statement of operations.

On August 9, 2019, 11,200,000 shares were issued to the Company's Chairman of the Board in exchange for the cancellation of 14,000,000 stock options, 4,000,000 of which were time vesting options and 10,000,000 were performance vesting options. The Company expensed $817,678 during the third quarter, 2019 for the value differential between the restricted stock and the cancelled options

Unrecognized compensation costs related to time vesting options as of September 30, 2019 was $-0-.

Options - Performance Vesting

The options vest based on Company performance with one option vesting for every two dollars of revenue, vesting quarterly. The following table shows the stock option activity during the period ended September 30, 2019:

Weighted Number of Average Options Exercise Price Options outstanding at beginning of period 26,081,808 $ 0.10 Changes during the period: Granted - at market price - Cancelled (10,000,000 ) - Expired/forfeited (41,258 ) 0.10 Adjustments - Options outstanding at end of period 16,040,550 0.10 Options exercisable at end of period 9,169,905 0.10 Weighted average fair value of options granted during the period - $ -

These options were issued to individuals for their business development efforts. The costs incurred in respect of stock-based compensation for employees, advisors and consultants for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 were $114,360 and $241,433 respectively. Costs incurred in respect of stock-based compensation for employees, advisors and consultants for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 were $96,466 and $215,113, respectively. The expense is included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the statement of operations

Unrecognized compensation costs related to options as of September 30, 2019 was $556,790 which is expected to be recognized ratably over a weighted average period of approximately 8 months based on estimated future revenues.

Warrants

The following table shows the warrant activity during the period ended September 30, 2019:

Weighted Number of Average Warrants Exercise Price Warrants outstanding at beginning of period 2,000,000 $ 0.10 Changes during the period: Granted - Exercised - - Expired/forfeited (2,000,000 ) 0.10 Warrants outstanding at end of period - - Warrants exercisable at end of period - $ -

There were no Warrants granted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Costs incurred for warrants issued to related parties for the conversion of debt were recorded as interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $-0- and $50,741, respectively.

NOTE 7 - BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

Basic net loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period. Diluted net loss per share is computed by dividing the net attributable to common stockholders by the sum of the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding and the dilutive common stock equivalent shares outstanding during the period. The Company's dilutive common stock equivalent shares, which include incremental common shares issuable upon i) the exercise of outstanding stock options and warrants and (ii) vesting of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards, are only included in the calculation of diluted net loss per share when their effect is dilutive. Since the Company had net losses for all periods presented, all potentially dilutive securities are anti-dilutive. Accordingly, basic and dilutive net loss per share are equal.

The following potential common stock equivalents were not included in the calculation of diluted net loss per common share because the inclusion thereof would be anti-dilutive.

For the Period Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Stock Options 25,944,716 42,841,094 Warrants - 3,050,000 Total 25,944,716 45,891,094

NOTE 8 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

16(b) Litigation

On September 26, 2016, Registrant filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida a Complaint against defendants The Mazzal Trust, Nissim S. Trabelsi and Shawn Telsi (collectively the "Defendants"), seeking the disgorgement of profits obtained by Defendants and certain of their shareholder affiliates defined under Rule 16a-1(a)(1) under the Exchange Act defined below (collectively, the "Group") through "short swing profits" in violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Specifically, Registrant alleged that the Group acted under the guidance and control of the Defendants, whose individual defendants had filed forms 3 and 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC", declaring themselves to be "insiders" for the purpose of Section 16(b). The Group owned 100% of the shares of Registrant at the time that members of the group were engaged in the sale and purchase of such shares. The sales and purchases referenced all occurred with six months of other sales and purchases, subjecting Defendants to disgorge to Registrant all profits made by the Group in such sales and purchases. As detailed in paragraphs 16-22 of the Complaint, the total profits received by the Group is $1,695,689. Accordingly, Registrant has demanded the return of all such profits to Registrant plus the statutory payment of attorneys' fees.

On August 24, 2017, the Plaintiff received a Clerk's Entry of Default against Nissim Trabelsi. The Plaintiff filed a Motion for Default Judgment for damages against Trabelsi on September 13, 2017, which to date has not been addressed by the Court. On March 5, 2018, Nissim Trabelsi filed a notice of bankruptcy. The Plaintiff is still pursuing its options in the Case and the Court has yet to address the service issues with the Mazzal Trust.

NOTE 9 - CONCENTRATIONS

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, five customers represented 73% of net revenue. For the three months ended September 30, 2018 two customers represented 89% of net revenue.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, two customers represented 27% of net revenue. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, five customers represented 54% of net revenue.

At September 30, 2019, three customers represented 67% of accounts receivable.

The Company purchases substantially all of its inventory from one supplier. The Company does not have any commitments with this supplier for minimum purchases.

NOTE 10 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In April 2020, the Company received an unsecured loan (the "SBA Loan") under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act CARES Act through Chase Bank ("Lender"). The SBA Loan has a two-year term expiring on April 2022. The SBA Loan has a principal amount of $237,458 with an interest rate of 1.0%. The Company expects that the full principal amount of the loan will be forgiven. Interest accrues during the period between funding date and the date the loan is forgiven. The Company applied for loan forgiveness on July 30, 2021 and was granted on August 12, 2021

In May 2020, the Company received an unsecured loan under the Small Business Administration ("SBA"), Economic Injury Disaster Loan ("EIDL") program to assist business businesses effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EIDL Loan has a thirty-year term and has a principal amount of $149,900 with an interest rate of 3.75%.

In March 2021, the Company received an unsecured loan (the "SBA Loan") under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act CARES Act through Chase Bank ("Lender"). The SBA Loan has a two-year term expiring on March 2023. The SBA Loan has a principal amount of $216,127 with an interest rate of 1.0%. The Company expects that a partial principal amount of the loan will be forgiven. Interest accrues during the period between funding date and the date the loan is forgiven. The Company applied for loan forgiveness on May 25, 2022, and has not yet received a determination on forgiveness.

On October 27, 2020 Jerald Horowitz, a Company Director, received 10,000,000 shares of restricted stock, which vested immediately for his service to the Company.

On March 11, 2021, the Company closed a purchase agreement between the Company and Quantum Energy and the Company and Quantum's owner, Jim Collins. Customer lists and name recognition were acquired from Quantum for $1. Further, the Company shall pay a 10% commission for any sales derived from Quantum's pre-existing sales or audits that generate revenue for the Company. Quantum's owner, Jim Collins agreed to a consulting agreement with the Company for a three year period. This consulting agreement states that Mr. Collins shall act as a sales manager, primarily in the Washington State area and he shall receive an 8% commission on any new sale generated. During this three year period, Mr. Collins shall receive 2,000,000 shares of the Company, vesting one third each year. The Company executed a consulting agreement with Justin Collins to be the Company's National Project Manager. Under this agreement, Mr. Justin Collins, shall receive a commission of 6% on new sales and an additional bonus of 20% on the differential between budgeted and actual expense, should budgeted expense exceed actual. After a 90 day period, the Company has agreed to negotiations, at its sole discretion, for Mr. Justin Collins to become the Company's Chief Operating Officer. The stated salary for this position is $80,000 per annum.

On March 25, 2021, the Company executed an employment agreement with Justin Collins to become the Company's National Project Manager. The term of the employment agreement is three (3) years commencing on March 29, 2021. This position reports to the Company's CEO and will encompass the head of Company operations and management of the Company's Washington location. The salary for this position shall be $80,000 per annum. Under this agreement, Mr. Justin Collins, shall receive a commission of 6% on new sales and an additional bonus of 20% on the differential between budgeted and actual expense, should budgeted expense exceed actual. Mr. Justin Collins also receives 1,000,000 options with a strike price of $.10 per share with annual vesting over a three year time period and expiring three years from the grant date.

On August 10, 2021, we announced the appointment of Mr. Bruce R. Albertson to our Board of Directors. Mr. Albertson replaces Jennifer Peek, whose business demands, and travel schedule prevent her from continuing to fulfill her role. Mr. Albertson will also serve as Chair of Znergy's Audit Committee, a position formerly held by Ms. Peek. Mr. Albertson was issued 2,000,000 shares of Znergy stock in compensation for actively serving on the Board of Directors.

On March 21, 2022, the company issued restricted stock which was immediately vested. 25,000,000 shares were issued to Rick Mikles, Chairman of the Board. 10,000,000 shares were issued to Dave Baker, CEO. Both share grants were approved by the Board of Directors on September 10, 2020 due to market volatility.

On March 21, 2022, 2,000,000 restricted common stock shares were issued to both Brett Swift and Steven Paulik for accounting services performed. The restricted stock immediately vested.

On June 1, 2022, the Company moved its headquarters, warehouse and distribution center to 1120 N. Main St., Elkhart, Indiana 46514.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, and they are applicable on as of the dates of such statement. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "forecast," "expect," "plan," anticipate," believe," estimate," continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and those listed in our other SEC filings. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our Financial Statements and related Notes thereto included elsewhere in this report. Throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q we will refer to Znergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, as the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition should be read together with our unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes included in this Form 10-Q as well as our audited Financial Statements and related notes included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020.

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Overview

The Company is a provider of energy-efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. The Company offers a full turn-key lighting solution which includes economic assessments, energy efficient analysis, installation and rebate support for the Company's customers. The Company's business primarily involves retrofitting existing lighting solutions from traditional high intensity metal halide and fluorescent lighting to energy efficient LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology.

Managing energy consumption and the associate costs is increasingly important to building owners. Technological advancements in LED, together with significant private and public incentives for sustainability initiatives have made lighting infrastructure changes an effective way for building owners to cut energy costs. LED lighting provides energy efficiency, long life, low running temperatures and increasing technology such as dimmable lights.

The Company does not have long term contracts with its customers and the Company's revenue comes from the sales of lighting systems involving the replacement of existing lighting fixtures with new energy efficient LED fixtures. In addition, the Company generates revenue from available utility incentives and rebate programs.

The Company provides its turn-key service though a detailed evaluation of the customer's needs and performing an audit of the customer's current energy consumptions and costs, together with an analysis of the benefits of retrofitting their lights. Typically, the customer experiences an average payback on their investment between 12 and 24 months.

The Company intends to grow organically by selling energy efficiency (EE) and commercial security (CS) products to industrial and commercial businesses as well as municipal and state governments, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and hospitals (the "MUSH" market). Strained government budgets have convinced state and local governments across the United States to embrace a new form of performance-based investments in energy efficiency offered by Energy Services Companies, or ESCOs. An ESCO provides energy-efficiency-related and other value-added services and for which performance contracting is a core part of its energy-efficiency services business. In a performance contract, the ESCO guarantees energy or financial savings for the project, which means ESCOs only make money if the project performs as promised.

The Company plans to increase its competitive position by providing financing to customers for installation projects through a strategic partnership the Company has developed with a well-established funding group focused on energy efficiency projects.

On September 22, 2021, the Company formed RluxRV, LLC. This LLC is joint owned by the Company and Royalux Lighting, LLP (RoyaLux), an Indian company. The purpose of this LLC is to supply lighting and technology parts to the recreational vehicle ("RV") market. The parts manufacturing will be done exclusively by Royalux Lighting. All of the sales and distribution of the parts will the responsibility of RluxRV. This business is meant for a strategic change in Znergy's business. All the Company's employees with the exception of the Chief Executive Officer were terminated in December, 2021 in order to conserve cash and evaluate RluxRV's potential impact. As of the date of filing, there were limited sales by RluxRV in a test market of RV manufactures. The Company is leasing warehouse space and purchased of two (2) vehicles for expected business growth.

Results of Operations

The Company had revenues of $997,518 and $556,142 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Company had revenues of $1,600,910 and $1,298,696 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. Revenues in 2019 and 2018 comprise LED installation projects. The increase in revenues for the three-month and nine-month periods are due to continued organic growth of the core business.

The Company incurred costs of revenue of $914,197 and $259,158 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company incurred costs of revenue of $1,481,169 and $665,154 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Costs of revenue in 2019 and 2018 comprise primarily LED product and installation costs, including labor and rental equipment. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue can be impacted by the type of jobs and if the job requires customized lighting.

The Company had general and administrative expenses of $2,766,166 and $668,000 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company had selling, general and administrative expenses of $5,699,631 and $2,486,001 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase for the three-month period is also primarily due to the issuance of 12,500,000 shares for services rendered. The increase for the nine-month period is primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation costs for the issuance of 20,000,000 shares to the Company's CEO and 12,500,000 shares for services rendered as well as the conversion costs of the Company's Chairman's options to restricted stock.

The Company incurred interest expense of $38,929 and $97,012 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. This is compared to $3,749 and $179,899 for the same periods in 2018. This is the result of the additional Notes Payable and Advances the company has entered into to finance the operations of the Company.

The Company had net losses of $2,720,042 and $367,035 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and net losses of $5,671,935 and $2,068,116 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Liquidity and Going Concern Discussion

The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. As of September 30, 2019, the company had a working capital deficit of $3,007,025, insufficient cash resources to meet its planned business objectives, and recurring losses of ($2,720,042) and ($5,671,934) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and ($367,035) and ($2,068,116) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company intends to fund operations through equity and debt financing arrangements, which may be insufficient to fund its capital expenditures, working capital and other cash requirements through June 2023. As a result, the Company is seeking additional funding through debt and equity financing arrangements, or other funding opportunities.

The Company's success is dependent upon, among other things, obtaining the additional financing to continue operations and to execute its business plan. No assurances can be made that management will be successful in pursuing any of these strategies.

These factors, among others, raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Plan of Operation

The Company's anticipated plan of operation is to continue to (1) identify and train sales personnel in regions of the country that have advantageous utility company rebate programs, (2) identify and train lighting installation personnel where we have established sales personnel, (3) seek out the best current and incipient solutions in the Energy Efficiency marketplace and become a reseller of those solutions, (4) develop our own solutions for the EE marketplace, and (5) seek to acquire other businesses in the market where such acquisitions makes strategic sense and are accretive to earnings.

The Company continues to expand its solutions portfolio for both indoor and outdoor applications to capitalize on the evolving and growing market for intelligent networked systems that collect and exchange data to increase efficiency as well as provide a host of other economic benefits resulting from data analytics to better enable smart buildings and smart cities. The transition to solid-state lighting provides the opportunity for lighting to be integrated with other building automation systems to create an optimal platform for enabling the "Internet of Things" (IoT), which will support the advancement of smart buildings, smart cities, and the smart grid.

The Company's ability to grow its incipient operations is primarily dependent upon its ability to raise additional capital, most likely through the sale of additional shares of the Company's common stock or other securities. There can be no guarantee that the Company will be able raise additional capital on terms that are acceptable to the Company, or at all.

The realization of revenues in the next twelve months is important in the execution of the plan of operations. However, if the Company cannot raise additional capital by issuing capital stock in exchange for cash, or through obtaining commercial or bank financing, in order to continue as a going concern, the Company may have to curtail or cease its operations. As of the date of this Report, there were no formal or informal agreements to attain such financing. The Company cannot assure any investor that, if needed, sufficient financing can be obtained or, if obtained, that it will be on reasonable terms. Without realization of additional capital, it would be unlikely for operations to continue.

Critical Accounting Policies

There have been no changes to our critical accounting policies from those included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020.

Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements

We are required to adopt certain new accounting pronouncements. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in Item 1 of this Form 10-Q.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

We have not entered into any off-balance sheet arrangements or issued guarantees to third parties.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

Not applicable.

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Disclosure controls and procedures are the controls and other procedures that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in the reports that it files or submits under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by an issuer in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the issuer's management, including the principal executive and principal financial officer, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives. We have carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures, as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) of the Exchange Act as of the end of the period covered by this Quarterly Report.

Based upon that evaluation we have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective as of the end of the period covered by this report due to a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, which is described below.

Our management identified the following material weaknesses which are indicative of many small companies with small staff: (i) inadequate segregation of duties and effective risk assessment; and (ii) insufficient written policies and procedures for accounting and financial reporting with respect to the requirements and application of both US GAAP and SEC guidelines although we plan to take steps to enhance and improve the design of our internal control over financial reporting, we have not been able to remediate the material weaknesses identified above.

The Company has not had sufficient internal accounting personnel working at their corporate office which has led to a lack of segregation of duties and timely closing processes, nor did we perform an effective assessment of our system of internal control. The accounting functions have been handled by a combination of third parties off-site and internal personnel which has hindered the Company's ability to timely reconcile its accounts, maintain the proper controls under the underlying documentation and close its books and records. This was a result of the early stage in the Company's growth. The Company added accounting expertise in 2020 which should allow the Company to start to remediate its internal control issues. The Company also hired a GAAP experienced consulting firm in January 2020 and other external consultants throughout 2020.

Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There have not been any changes in our internal control over financial reporting (as such term is defined in Rule 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act) during the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal controls over financial reporting.

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

On September 26, 2016, Registrant filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida a Complaint against defendants The Mazzal Trust, Nissim S. Trabelsi and Shawn Telsi (collectively the "Defendants"), seeking the disgorgement of profits obtained by Defendants and certain of their shareholder affiliates defined under Rule 16a-1(a)(1) under the Exchange Act defined below (collectively, the "Group") through "short swing profits" in violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Specifically, Registrant alleged that the Group acted under the guidance and control of the Defendants, whose individual defendants had filed forms 3 and 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC", declaring themselves to be "insiders" for the purpose of Section 16(b). The Group owned 100% of the shares of Registrant at the time that members of the group were engaged in the sale and purchase of such shares. The sales and purchases referenced all occurred with six months of other sales and purchases, subjecting Defendants to disgorge to Registrant all profits made by the Group in such sales and purchases. As detailed in paragraphs 16-22 of the Complaint, the total profits received by the Group is $1,695,689. Accordingly, Registrant has demanded the return of all such profits to Registrant plus the statutory payment of attorneys' fees.

On August 24, 2017, the Plaintiff received a Clerk's Entry of Default against Nissim Trabelsi. The Plaintiff filed a Motion for Default Judgment for damages against Trabelsi on September 13, 2017, which to date has not been addressed by the Court. On March 5, 2018, Nissim Trabelsi filed a notice of bankruptcy. The Plaintiff is still pursuing its options in the Case and the Court has yet to address the service issues with the Mazzal Trust.

Item 5. Other Information.

None

Item 6. Exhibits

(a) Exhibits

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ZNERGY, INC.

By: /s/ Dave Baker Dave Baker Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive and Financial Officer) Date: July 22, 2022

24