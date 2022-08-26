Zodiac Clothing : Extract of Financial Results - Newspaper Publication 31.03.2022

Export duty hikes will slow the unprecedented growth of last two years and domestic demand may not pick up the slack
fell ~3,000-4,000 a tonne after the exportlevy;inthesecondarymar- ket, long steel has dropped about ~6,000 a tonne. Even before that, flat steel prices corrected about 10 per cent from April peaks in line with global prices.
Now, beginning June, steel mills are expected to announce a cut for monthly contracts. If demand doesn't pick up - without the cushion of exports - capacity utilisation may be impacted.
come as a huge relief, though currently steel prices have dropped more than raw material prices.
Export duty is not new to the industry. In May 2008, when steel prices were scaling record levels
-globallyandinIndia-thegov-
ernment imposed 5-15 per cent
duty across flat and long steel. In
flat steel, it was withdrawn in a
month and on long steel in five
months. Of course, the global
financialcrisisalsoplayedoutand
commodities collapsed.
Windfall tax on oil
companies: Where
does India stand?
ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY
while theoretically a windfall tax on oil com-
New Delhi, 31 May
panies can be imposed in India, there had
ISHITA AYAN DUTT
Kolkata, 31 May
Major economies pledged money in under-invested infrastructure in the
last two years to beat the Covid- 19 pandemic-induced slowdown, fuelling a rally in steel prices not seen since the Beijing Olympics- led boom in 2008.
Steel firms across the world rode the tailwind and posted unprecedented profits. In India, a two-year sprint was tripped in its tracks on May 21 when the government announced a 15 per cent export levy on steel.
The announcement was among a slew of measures taken to tame steel and its raw material prices as part of a larger move to combat soaring inflation.
On the raw material front, the 5 per cent and 2.5 per cent import duties on coke and coking coal, respectively, have been withdrawn to lower the cost of steel production.
Export duty on iron ore fines and lumps with iron content of 58 per cent and above has been raised from 30 to 50 per cent to improve domestic availability - measures aimed at easing raw material prices and softening the export duty blow.
Coking coal and iron ore are two key ingredients for steelmak- ing. At current prices, they account for about 90 per cent of the raw material cost, and about
METAL METTLE
(FIGURES IN ~ CRORE)
YEAR END
NET SALES
PBIDT
PAT
TOTAL DEBT
Tata Steel
FY19
154,692
30,819
10,218
100,803
FY20
146,106
14,908
1,557
116,328
FY21
154,719
30,684
7,490
88,501
FY22
242,327
64,790
40,154
75,561
SAIL
FY19
66,974
10,090
2,349
45,170
FY20
61,664
10,544
2,121
54,127
FY21
69,114
14,126
4,148
37,677
FY22
103,477
22,265
12,243
13,678
JSW Steel
FY19
82,499
19,126
7,639
47,376
FY20
71,116
11,524
4,030
61,399
FY21
78,059
20,651
7,911
62,366
FY22
143,829
40,714
21,187
72,237
Jindal Steel
FY19
39,372
6,943
-1,645
39,559
FY20
30,560
6,906
-109
36,824
FY21
34,579
11,245
3,634
29,310
FY22
51,166
13,675
5,753
13,502
Source: Capitaline
Compiled by BS Research Bureau
"Leading steel makers in India have been enjoying strong capacity utilisation levels on the back of exports. Therefore, any slowdown in exports can lead to lower capacity utilisation for them," explained Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president, ICRA.
Domestic capacity utilisation crossed the 80 per cent mark in FY2022 after seven years, according to ICRA. Lower capacity utilisation may also cast a shadow on the massive expansion plans chalked out by major players.
Large-scale expansion plans tobeimplementedinthenextone decade add up to around 130 mt, according to ICRA estimates. More than 90 per cent of that is accounted for by the big players who control about two-thirds of the production. But exports were built in the expansion plans and the levy has sent those assumptions into a tailspin.
Tata Steel - which is looking to double capacity by 2030 from around 20 mt - was planning to advanceitsgrowthoptions.Asked about it, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, said, "We will wait and see what the govern- ment's medium-andlong-term view on export taxes is."
Dilip Oommen, president, Indian Steel Association, has said that the immediate impact of the decision is that the industry will review its massive expansion plans, as India is a net exporter. Oommen is also CEO of
But in 2008, Rao pointed out,
theimpactofexportdutywaslim-
ited as India was a net importer of
steel. Steel capacity has since
increased 152 per cent and con-
sumption92percent;importshave
declined32percent,whileexports
have increased 237 per cent.
Yet, it may not be the end of
thesteelstory."Sectorprofitability
will be more than what we have
seen in most of the last 10 years
as India's demand growth will be
strong, and Chinese exports are
not such a big issue now. Also,
cheap imports into India are no
longer the threat they were in the
past," Narendran said.
In the near term, domestic pri-
marysteelproducersmaywitness
fall in spreads by $80-100/tonne,
despite partial offsets from lower
production costs, said Manish
Gupta, senior director, CRISIL
Ratings. But overall spreads may
stillremainhealthyat$150/tonne.
The policy shock may be
absorbed to an extent by export-
ing more semi-finished steel,
which is out of the export duty
ambit even though margins will
be lower. But then there are long-
term customers who would need
to be serviced even with export
duties, and a complete change in
sales mix may not be possible.
Raw material prices fuelled by
the Russia-Ukraine war - both
major steel and raw material sup-
pliers to the world - may also
cool down (coking coal is signifi-
cantly down from peak levels).
Given that the previous inci-
been no discussions on it within the
Against the backdrop of crude oil prices
Narendra Modi administration.
touching new highs due to Russia's invasion
On Monday, responding to speculations
of Ukraine, there has been a buzz in markets
of windfall tax, state-owned companies
about a one-time "windfall tax" on oil and
Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas
gas companies. The argument is that since
Corporation (ONGC) said they had not heard
energy companies have profited from high
anything from the government. "We have
oil prices, a temporary tax can be levied
not received any communication on this,"
upon them to shore up the government's
ONGC Chairman and Managing Director
finances. Many European nations have
Alka Mittal said at a media briefing.
already imposed a windfall tax or are con-
Indeed, if a windfall tax is imposed in
sidering doing so.
India, it will not only be aimed at private
companies like Reliance, but also at state-
What is windfall tax?
owned behemoths. This means the latter
It is essentially a one-time tax imposed on
may have to compromise on dividends and
companies or sectors that have
share buybacks, both of which the
seen a jump in their profitabil-
Centre is a beneficiary of.
ity for any number of reasons.
On paper, the Centre could
The war in Europe has led to a
do with additional resource mobil-
spike in crude and commodity
isation as it faces a growing expen-
prices. Oil and gas companies
diture burden and a hit on revenue
around the world are making
in FY23.
money,
whether upstream,
India's fertiliser subsidy bill for
midstream or downstream.
FY23 could rise even further to
DECODED
And these gains are not
around ~2.5 trillion as prices of
because of any improvement
chemical nutrients and natural
in their processes but because
If a windfall tax is
gas are expected to remain ele-
of the geopolitical situation.
vated. The FY23 fertiliser subsidy
imposed, it will not
Crude prices extended their
budget estimate is ~1.05 trillion.
gains on Tuesday after the
only be aimed at
Finance Minister Nirmala
European Union agreed to a
private companies,
Sitharaman had said on May 21
partialbanonRussianoil.Brent
but also at state-
that fertiliser subsidy would
crude rose 2 per cent to $124 a
owned behemoths.
require an additional outlay of
barrel,
while West Texas
This means the
~1.10 trillion over and above the
Intermediatecrudewastrading
latter may have to
budgetedamount,takingtheout-
at $119.34 a barrel, up 3.7 per
compromise on
lay to ~2.15 trillion. If the burden
cent from Friday's close.
dividends and
does hit ~2.5 trillion, that would
share buybacks
With governments taking
mean extra spending of around
fiscal measures to battle infla-
~35,000 crore.
tion, the talk of taxing companies benefiting
The impact of the latest round of excise
from the crude price rise has gained steam.
duty cuts on petrol and diesel will be around
While such proposals have been discussed
~85,000 crore for the year, which the Centre
and imposed earlier in many countries, last
will bear as the cut is on Road and
90 per cent of the coking coal requirements are imported.
The shocker for the industry, however, was the 15 per cent export duty, hitting 95 per cent of India's finished steel export bas- ket. Several brokerages immediately downgraded the sector or put it under review, and frontline steel stocks crashed, begging the question: Is the steel story over?
The unabated rally that saw domestic flat steel hot rolled coil (HRC) prices increase 88 per cent
- on the back of an increase in
raw material prices and global demand for the alloy - since January 2020 is now headed for a major price correction.
Thereasonissimple:the15per cent export duty makes Indian steel uncompetitive and demand in the domestic market is soft (steel demand declined 7.2 per cent month-on-month in April 2022). A supply overhang will naturally put pressure on prices.
India's finished steel exports in FY22 stood at 13.49 million tonne (mt) and total exports
(including semi-finished steel) wereat18.4mt-anall-timehigh. Sansadramaticshiftininfrastructure spend, domestic demand is unlikely to be able to absorb the additional volumes.
Finished steel consumption in FY22 stood at 105.8 mt and is expected to grow 7-8 per cent in FY23 (according to ICRA esti- mates), translating into incremental volumes of roughly 8 mt. That means supply will outstrip demand.
In the trade segment, prices
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. Capacities created so far have factored in exports. "We created capacities not only to meet domestic demand but global demandaswell.Theobjectivewas toreduceimportdependencyand find new markets for exports," saidSeshagiriRao,jointmanaging director and group chief financial
officer, JSW Steel.
For the secondary producers
with little exposure in export markets-greateravailabilityand cheaper iron ore and pellets have
