  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Zodiac Clothing Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    521163   INE206B01013

ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY LIMITED

(521163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
92.55 INR   +0.16%
09:31aZODIAC CLOTHING : Extract of Financial Results - Newspaper Publication 31.03.2022
PU
08/12Zodiac Clothing Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/23ZODIAC CLOTHING : Corporate Governance Report - 30.06.2022
PU
Zodiac Clothing : Extract of Financial Results - Newspaper Publication 31.03.2022

08/26/2022 | 09:31am EDT
MUMBAI

|

WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022

.

TAKE TWO 7 <

Steel industry: From sprint to jog

Export duty hikes will slow the unprecedented growth of last two years and domestic demand may not pick up the slack

fell ~3,000-4,000 a tonne after the exportlevy;inthesecondarymar- ket, long steel has dropped about ~6,000 a tonne. Even before that, flat steel prices corrected about 10 per cent from April peaks in line with global prices.

Now, beginning June, steel mills are expected to announce a cut for monthly contracts. If demand doesn't pick up - without the cushion of exports - capacity utilisation may be impacted.

come as a huge relief, though currently steel prices have dropped more than raw material prices.

Export duty is not new to the industry. In May 2008, when steel prices were scaling record levels

-globallyandinIndia-thegov-

ernment imposed 5-15 per cent

duty across flat and long steel. In

flat steel, it was withdrawn in a

month and on long steel in five

months. Of course, the global

financialcrisisalsoplayedoutand

commodities collapsed.

Windfall tax on oil

companies: Where

does India stand?

ARUP ROYCHOUDHURY

while theoretically a windfall tax on oil com-

New Delhi, 31 May

panies can be imposed in India, there had

ISHITA AYAN DUTT

Kolkata, 31 May

Major economies pledged money in under-invested infrastructure in the

last two years to beat the Covid- 19 pandemic-induced slowdown, fuelling a rally in steel prices not seen since the Beijing Olympics- led boom in 2008.

Steel firms across the world rode the tailwind and posted unprecedented profits. In India, a two-year sprint was tripped in its tracks on May 21 when the government announced a 15 per cent export levy on steel.

The announcement was among a slew of measures taken to tame steel and its raw material prices as part of a larger move to combat soaring inflation.

On the raw material front, the 5 per cent and 2.5 per cent import duties on coke and coking coal, respectively, have been withdrawn to lower the cost of steel production.

Export duty on iron ore fines and lumps with iron content of 58 per cent and above has been raised from 30 to 50 per cent to improve domestic availability - measures aimed at easing raw material prices and softening the export duty blow.

Coking coal and iron ore are two key ingredients for steelmak- ing. At current prices, they account for about 90 per cent of the raw material cost, and about

METAL METTLE

(FIGURES IN ~ CRORE)

YEAR END

NET SALES

PBIDT

PAT

TOTAL DEBT

Tata Steel

FY19

154,692

30,819

10,218

100,803

FY20

146,106

14,908

1,557

116,328

FY21

154,719

30,684

7,490

88,501

FY22

242,327

64,790

40,154

75,561

SAIL

FY19

66,974

10,090

2,349

45,170

FY20

61,664

10,544

2,121

54,127

FY21

69,114

14,126

4,148

37,677

FY22

103,477

22,265

12,243

13,678

JSW Steel

FY19

82,499

19,126

7,639

47,376

FY20

71,116

11,524

4,030

61,399

FY21

78,059

20,651

7,911

62,366

FY22

143,829

40,714

21,187

72,237

Jindal Steel

FY19

39,372

6,943

-1,645

39,559

FY20

30,560

6,906

-109

36,824

FY21

34,579

11,245

3,634

29,310

FY22

51,166

13,675

5,753

13,502

Source: Capitaline

Compiled by BS Research Bureau

"Leading steel makers in India have been enjoying strong capacity utilisation levels on the back of exports. Therefore, any slowdown in exports can lead to lower capacity utilisation for them," explained Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president, ICRA.

Domestic capacity utilisation crossed the 80 per cent mark in FY2022 after seven years, according to ICRA. Lower capacity utilisation may also cast a shadow on the massive expansion plans chalked out by major players.

Large-scale expansion plans tobeimplementedinthenextone decade add up to around 130 mt, according to ICRA estimates. More than 90 per cent of that is accounted for by the big players who control about two-thirds of the production. But exports were built in the expansion plans and the levy has sent those assumptions into a tailspin.

Tata Steel - which is looking to double capacity by 2030 from around 20 mt - was planning to advanceitsgrowthoptions.Asked about it, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, said, "We will wait and see what the govern- ment's medium-andlong-term view on export taxes is."

Dilip Oommen, president, Indian Steel Association, has said that the immediate impact of the decision is that the industry will review its massive expansion plans, as India is a net exporter. Oommen is also CEO of

But in 2008, Rao pointed out,

theimpactofexportdutywaslim-

ited as India was a net importer of

steel. Steel capacity has since

increased 152 per cent and con-

sumption92percent;importshave

declined32percent,whileexports

have increased 237 per cent.

Yet, it may not be the end of

thesteelstory."Sectorprofitability

will be more than what we have

seen in most of the last 10 years

as India's demand growth will be

strong, and Chinese exports are

not such a big issue now. Also,

cheap imports into India are no

longer the threat they were in the

past," Narendran said.

In the near term, domestic pri-

marysteelproducersmaywitness

fall in spreads by $80-100/tonne,

despite partial offsets from lower

production costs, said Manish

Gupta, senior director, CRISIL

Ratings. But overall spreads may

stillremainhealthyat$150/tonne.

The policy shock may be

absorbed to an extent by export-

ing more semi-finished steel,

which is out of the export duty

ambit even though margins will

be lower. But then there are long-

term customers who would need

to be serviced even with export

duties, and a complete change in

sales mix may not be possible.

Raw material prices fuelled by

the Russia-Ukraine war - both

major steel and raw material sup-

pliers to the world - may also

cool down (coking coal is signifi-

cantly down from peak levels).

Given that the previous inci-

been no discussions on it within the

Against the backdrop of crude oil prices

Narendra Modi administration.

touching new highs due to Russia's invasion

On Monday, responding to speculations

of Ukraine, there has been a buzz in markets

of windfall tax, state-owned companies

about a one-time "windfall tax" on oil and

Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas

gas companies. The argument is that since

Corporation (ONGC) said they had not heard

energy companies have profited from high

anything from the government. "We have

oil prices, a temporary tax can be levied

not received any communication on this,"

upon them to shore up the government's

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director

finances. Many European nations have

Alka Mittal said at a media briefing.

already imposed a windfall tax or are con-

Indeed, if a windfall tax is imposed in

sidering doing so.

India, it will not only be aimed at private

companies like Reliance, but also at state-

What is windfall tax?

owned behemoths. This means the latter

It is essentially a one-time tax imposed on

may have to compromise on dividends and

companies or sectors that have

share buybacks, both of which the

seen a jump in their profitabil-

Centre is a beneficiary of.

ity for any number of reasons.

On paper, the Centre could

The war in Europe has led to a

do with additional resource mobil-

spike in crude and commodity

isation as it faces a growing expen-

prices. Oil and gas companies

diture burden and a hit on revenue

around the world are making

in FY23.

money,

whether upstream,

India's fertiliser subsidy bill for

midstream or downstream.

FY23 could rise even further to

DECODED

And these gains are not

around ~2.5 trillion as prices of

because of any improvement

chemical nutrients and natural

in their processes but because

If a windfall tax is

gas are expected to remain ele-

of the geopolitical situation.

vated. The FY23 fertiliser subsidy

imposed, it will not

Crude prices extended their

budget estimate is ~1.05 trillion.

gains on Tuesday after the

only be aimed at

Finance Minister Nirmala

European Union agreed to a

private companies,

Sitharaman had said on May 21

partialbanonRussianoil.Brent

but also at state-

that fertiliser subsidy would

crude rose 2 per cent to $124 a

owned behemoths.

require an additional outlay of

barrel,

while West Texas

This means the

~1.10 trillion over and above the

Intermediatecrudewastrading

latter may have to

budgetedamount,takingtheout-

at $119.34 a barrel, up 3.7 per

compromise on

lay to ~2.15 trillion. If the burden

cent from Friday's close.

dividends and

does hit ~2.5 trillion, that would

share buybacks

With governments taking

mean extra spending of around

fiscal measures to battle infla-

~35,000 crore.

tion, the talk of taxing companies benefiting

The impact of the latest round of excise

from the crude price rise has gained steam.

duty cuts on petrol and diesel will be around

While such proposals have been discussed

~85,000 crore for the year, which the Centre

and imposed earlier in many countries, last

will bear as the cut is on Road and

90 per cent of the coking coal requirements are imported.

The shocker for the industry, however, was the 15 per cent export duty, hitting 95 per cent of India's finished steel export bas- ket. Several brokerages immediately downgraded the sector or put it under review, and frontline steel stocks crashed, begging the question: Is the steel story over?

The unabated rally that saw domestic flat steel hot rolled coil (HRC) prices increase 88 per cent

- on the back of an increase in

raw material prices and global demand for the alloy - since January 2020 is now headed for a major price correction.

Thereasonissimple:the15per cent export duty makes Indian steel uncompetitive and demand in the domestic market is soft (steel demand declined 7.2 per cent month-on-month in April 2022). A supply overhang will naturally put pressure on prices.

India's finished steel exports in FY22 stood at 13.49 million tonne (mt) and total exports

(including semi-finished steel) wereat18.4mt-anall-timehigh. Sansadramaticshiftininfrastructure spend, domestic demand is unlikely to be able to absorb the additional volumes.

Finished steel consumption in FY22 stood at 105.8 mt and is expected to grow 7-8 per cent in FY23 (according to ICRA esti- mates), translating into incremental volumes of roughly 8 mt. That means supply will outstrip demand.

In the trade segment, prices

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. Capacities created so far have factored in exports. "We created capacities not only to meet domestic demand but global demandaswell.Theobjectivewas toreduceimportdependencyand find new markets for exports," saidSeshagiriRao,jointmanaging director and group chief financial

officer, JSW Steel.

For the secondary producers

  • with little exposure in export markets-greateravailabilityand cheaper iron ore and pellets have

dence of export duty was short-

lived,theindustryishopingforan

encore.Also,companiesarebetter

placed to combat adversities.

Players such as Tata Steel, Steel

Authority of India Ltd and Jindal

Steel & Power Ltd took advantage

of the upcycle to bulletproof their

balance sheets. On balance, a

stronger steel sector, which will

inherently feed on India's growth

momentum,maystillhaveaclear

track ahead of it. The signal has

turned from green to amber, but

it's not flashing red yet.

week the United Kingdom announced a 25

Infrastructure Cess, which is not shareable

per cent levy on energy companies to ease

with states.

the financial burden on millions of house-

Additionally, the decision to provide a

holds amid raging inflation.

subsidy of ~200 per gas cylinder (up to 12

As a temporary policy, the tax would be

cylinders) to over 90 million beneficiaries of

phased out "when oil and gas prices return

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will lead to

to historically more normal levels", with a

revenue foregone of ~6,100 crore a year for

sunset clause written into the legislation,

the exchequer.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Apart from the ~1.10 trillion increase in

said. Other countries such as Italy and

fertiliser,whichhasbeenalreadyannounced,

Hungary have also imposed this tax.

the Modi government's decision to extend

the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till

Will such a tax be imposed in India?

September will increase the food subsidy

A top government official told BUSINESS

outlay for FY23 to ~2.87 trillion from the

STANDARD on condition of anonymity that

Budget Estimate of ~2.07 trillion.

Disclaimer

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
