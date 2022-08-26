Zodiac Clothing : Extract of Financial Results - Newspaper Publication 31.03.2022

ISHITA AYAN DUTT

Kolkata, 31 May

Major economies pledged money in under-invested infrastructure in the

last two years to beat the Covid- 19 pandemic-induced slowdown, fuelling a rally in steel prices not seen since the Beijing Olympics- led boom in 2008.

Steel firms across the world rode the tailwind and posted unprecedented profits. In India, a two-year sprint was tripped in its tracks on May 21 when the government announced a 15 per cent export levy on steel.

The announcement was among a slew of measures taken to tame steel and its raw material prices as part of a larger move to combat soaring inflation.

On the raw material front, the 5 per cent and 2.5 per cent import duties on coke and coking coal, respectively, have been withdrawn to lower the cost of steel production.

Export duty on iron ore fines and lumps with iron content of 58 per cent and above has been raised from 30 to 50 per cent to improve domestic availability - measures aimed at easing raw material prices and softening the export duty blow.

Coking coal and iron ore are two key ingredients for steelmak- ing. At current prices, they account for about 90 per cent of the raw material cost, and about