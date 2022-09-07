Zodiac Clothing : Notice of 38th AGM 09/07/2022 | 09:20am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY LIMITED CIN: L17100MH1984PLC033143 Registered Office: Nyloc House, 254, D-2, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai -400 030. Tel: 66677000 Fax: 66677279 Website: www.zodiaconline.com email id: contactus@zodiacmtc.com NOTICE OF 38th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the Thirty Eigth Annual General Meeting of Zodiac Clothing Company Limited will be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (IST), through video conferencing ("VC")/ Other AudioVisual Means ("OAVM") facility to transact the following Businesses. The proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") shall be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company at Nyloc House, 254, D2, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Mumbai - 400030. ORDINARY BUSINESS: To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements (including audited consolidated financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2022 and the reports of the Board and the Auditors thereon. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. A. Y. Noorani (DIN: 00041686), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Appointment of Statutory Auditors

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014, including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force, M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W) be and are hereby appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5) years commencing from the conclusion of the 38 th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 43 rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2027 for the FY 2026-27 on a remuneration of R 20,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Lacs Only) for the FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 and Rs. 22,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Two Lacs Only) for FY 2024-25 to FY 2026-27 plus applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses actually incurred during the course of audit. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary, desirable and expedient to give effect to this Resolution." B. SPECIAL BUSINESS: Re-appointment of Mr. S. Y. Noorani (DIN: 00068423) as the Managing Director of the Company and approval of the remuneration payable to him:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197 and 203 read with Schedule V and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder, including the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) (collectively, the "Act"), approval of the Members be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Mr. S. Y. Noorani (DIN: 00068423) as the Managing Director of the Company, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 1 st March, 2023, on the terms and conditions including remuneration as set out in the Statement attached to this Notice, with liberty to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as "the Board" which term shall be deemed to include the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board) to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-appointment, including remuneration, as it may deem fit and as mutually agreed with Mr. S. Y. Noorani. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and rules, the Members do hereby approve the remuneration as set out in the Statement attached to this Notice in case of no profits or inadequacy of profits, subject to the same not exceeding the limits as prescribed under the proviso to Part A of Section II of Part II of Schedule V to the Act. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. A. Y. Noorani, Chairman and Mr. Kumar Iyer, Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorised to take all such steps and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution." Re-appointment of Dr. Naushad Darius Forbes (DIN: 00630825) aged 62 years, as an Independent Director of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of sections 149(10), 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) and the Rules framed thereunder, read with Schedule IV of the Act, as amended from time to time, and the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Dr. Naushad Forbes (DIN: 00630825) aged 62 years, who was appointed as an Independent Director on 29th March, 2018 and holds office upto 28th March, 2023 and being eligible, has submitted a declaration meeting the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Act and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a member under Section 160 of the Act, proposing his candidature for the office of Independent Director, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, and to hold office for term of 5 (five) years from 29th March, 2023 to 28th March, 2028. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to Committee of Directors/ any Director(s) / Company Secretary any Officer(s) of the Company to do and perform all such acts, deeds, matters or things as may be considered necessary, expedient or desirable to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." To approve material related party transaction limits with Zodiac Metropolitan Clothing GMBH

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

("Listing Regulations") and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 15 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its powers) Rules, 2014, as applicable including any statutory modifications or amendments or re-enactments thereto and subject to such other approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions of any authorities as may be necessary, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall include the Audit Committee or any other Committee thereof for the time being exercising the powers conferred by this Resolutions) to enter into agreement(s)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 15 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its powers) Rules, 2014, as applicable including any statutory modifications or amendments or re-enactments thereto and subject to such other approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions of any authorities as may be necessary, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall include the Audit Committee or any other Committee thereof for the time being exercising the powers conferred by this Resolutions) to enter into agreement(s) contract(s) / arrangement(s) / transaction(s) with Zodiac

Metropolitan Clothing GMBH, a Related Party as defined under Z O D I A C 1 the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the value of which either singly or all taken together may exceed 10 (ten) percent of annual consolidated turnover as per audited financial statements of the Company, during the current financial year 2022-23, relating to sale, supply of any goods or services, payment of commission, or any other transaction/s, for an amount not exceeding in the aggregate of R25.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Five Crores), on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the Company and Zodiac Metropolitan Clothing GMBH. its/their absolute discretion pursuant to the above Resolution as may be considered necessary or incidental thereto." By Order of the Board of Directors For Zodiac Clothing Company Limited KUMAR IYER G. M. Legal & Company Secretary Membership No. - A9600 RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board or person(s) as may be authorized by the Board be and are hereby authorised to take such steps as may be necessary for obtaining approvals, statutory or contractual, in relation to the above and to approve aforesaid agreement(s) / contract(s) / arrangement(s) / transaction(s) and further to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things and finalise the terms and conditions and to sign, execute all such documents, instruments in writing on an ongoing basis as may be required in Date: 12th August, 2022 Place: Mumbai Registered Office: Nyloc House, 254, D-2, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030 NOTES: In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has vide its circular nos. 14/2020 and 17/2020 dated 08 th April, 2020, and 13 th April, 2020, respectively, in relation to "Clarification on passing of ordinary and special resolutions by companies under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder on account of the threat posed by Covid-19" and circular nos. 20/2020, 02/2021, 19/2021, 21/2021 and 02/2022, dated 05th May, 2020, 13 th January, 2021, 08 th December, 2021, 14 th December, 2021 and 05 th May, 2022 respectively in relation to "Clarification on holding of Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)-reg." (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') permitted the Companies whose AGMs are due in the year 2022, to conduct their AGMs on or before 31 st December, 2022 through VC / OAVM, without the physical presence of the members at a common venue and also provided relaxation from dispatching of physical copies of Notice of AGM and financial statements for year

2022 and considering the above MCA Circulars, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/ CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated 13 th May, 2022 in relation to "Relaxation from compliance with certain provisions of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015" ('SEBI Circular') provided relaxation upto 31 st December, 2022, from Regulation 36(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') which requires sending hard copy of the Annual

Report containing salient features of all the documents prescribed in Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') to the shareholders who have not registered their email addresses. In compliance with the MCA Circulars and SEBI Circular, the AGM of the members of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM. The Company has enabled the Members to participate at the 38th AGM through the VC/OAVM facility provided by KFin Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited) (KFintech), Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTA). The instructions for participation by Members are given in the subsequent paragraphs. Participation at the 38th AGM through VC/OAVM shall be allowed on a first-come-first-served basis. As per the provisions under the MCA circulars, members attending the 38 th AGM through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act,

2013. The Company has provided the facility to members to exercise their right to vote by electronic means both through remote e-voting and e-voting during the 38 th AGM. The process of remote e-voting is given in the subsequent paragraphs. Such remote e-voting facility is in addition to voting that will take place at the 38 th AGM being held through VC/OAVM. Members joining the meeting through VC/OAVM, who have not already cast their vote by means of remote e-voting, shall be able to exercise their right to vote through e-voting at the 38 th AGM. The members who have cast their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also join the 38 th AGM through VC/OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a member entitled to attend and vote at the 38 th AGM is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the Proxy need not be a Member of the Company. Since, the 38 th AGM is being held through VC/OAVM pursuant to the applicable MCA and SEBI Circulars, physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of Proxies by the members will not be available for the 38 th AGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice. Corporate members intending to let their authorised representatives attend the Meeting through VC/OAVM are requested to send to the Company a certified copy of the Board Resolution authorising their representative to attend and vote through VC/OAVM on their behalf at the Meeting pursuant to Section 113 of the Act. The said Resolution/ Authorisation shall be sent to the Company with a copy marked to evoting@kfintech.com. In case of joint holders attending the meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 21 st September, 2022, to Friday, 30 th September, 2022 (both days inclusive). In terms of the MCA Circulars and relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Notice of the 38 th

AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2021-

22, the Notice and the Annual Report is being sent only through electronic mode to those members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company's RTA, KFintech or the Depository Participant(s). The Company will not be dispatching physical copies of Notice of AGM and Annual Report to any Member. Members are requested to register/update their email addresses, in respect of shares held in dematerialized mode/physical mode and who have not registered /updated their email addresses, may get their email address and mobile number registered with the Depository Participant(s)/Company's RTA KFin Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited) respectively to receive electronically the Annual Report, 38 th AGM notice and voting instructions along with their user ID and password. In case of any queries, members may write to einward. ris@kfintech.com or call at 1800 309 4001 (Toll free). A copy of the Notice of this AGM alongwith Annual Report for the financial year 2021-2022 is available on the website of the Company at www.zodiaconline.com, website of the Stock 2 Z O D I A C Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www. bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively and on the website of KFin Technologies Limited at https://evoting.kfintech. com The Explanatory Statement setting out material facts, pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings and Regulation 36 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of the Special

Business under Item Nos. 4, 5 & 6 of the accompanying Notice is annexed hereto. A brief resume of the Directors proposed to be re-appointed, nature of his expertise in specific functional areas, names of Companies in which he holds directorships and memberships / chairmanships of Board Committees, shareholding and relationships between Directors interse as stipulated under Regulation 36 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015, are provided in Annexure A to the Notice under Details of Director seeking re-appointment at the 38 th Annual General Meeting. Relevant documents referred to in the accompanying Notice and the Statement shall be provided for electronic inspection by the members from the Registered Office of the Company on all working days, (except Sundays and Public Holidays) during business hours up to the date of the Meeting. Members who hold shares in physical form can avail of the nomination facility in respect of all the shares held by them singly or jointly. Members who hold shares in single name are advised, in their own interest, to avail of the nomination facility by filling

Form No. SH-13 in duplicate with the Share Transfer Agents who, on request, will supply blank nomination forms. Members holding shares in the dematerialized form may contact the Depository Participant for recording nomination in respect of their shares. As per Regulation 40 of SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, any requests for transfer, transmission or transposition of securities of the Companies shall be effected only in dematerialized form. To eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management, members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form. Members can contact the Company or Share Transfer Agent for assistance in this regard. All unclaimed dividends up to the Dividends for the year upto 2013-14 paid by the Company have been transferred to the General Revenue Account of the Central Government. Pursuant to the provisions of the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) (Uploading of Information Regarding Unpaid & Unclaimed Amounts lying with the Companies) Rules, 2012, the Company has uploaded the details of the unpaid & unclaimed amounts lying with the Company on the website of the Company (www. zodiaconline.com), as also on the website of the Ministry of

Corporate Affairs (www.mca.gov.in). Unclaimed Equity Dividend for the financial year 2014-15 is due for transfer to IEPF on or before 17 th October, 2022. Members whose unclaimed dividends/ shares are/will be transferred to the IEPF Authority can claim the same by making an online application to the IEPF Authority in the prescribed Form No. IEPF-5 by following the refund procedure as detailed on the website of IEPF Authority http://www.iepf.gov.in/ IEPF/refund.html. In compliance with the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ('IEPF Rules') as amended from time to time, the Equity Shares in respect of which dividend remains unclaimed/unpaid for the last seven or more consecutive years, are required to be transferred to the Demat Account of the IEPF authority. In this regard, the Company had informed the concerned Members through letter(s) and subsequently through publication of Notice(s) in 'the Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti' advising them to claim their unclaimed/unpaid dividend from the Company within the stipulated time period. The Company has also uploaded on its website i.e. www.zodiaconline.com, the complete list of member's along with relevant details pertaining to unclaimed/ unpaid dividend for seven consecutive years or more and the corresponding shares liable to be transferred to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority. Members may view the aforesaid details on www.zodiaconline.com under the 'Investor Relations' category. Members are being informed that once the unclaimed/unpaid dividend is transferred to the account of IEPF and shares are transferred to the Demat account of IEPF authority, no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of such dividend/shares. The eligible members are entitled to claim such unclaimed/unpaid dividend and shares including benefits, if any, accruing on such shares from the IEPF Authority by making an application in the prescribed Form IEPF 5 online and sending the physical copy of the same duly signed along with the requisite documents to the Registered Office of the Company for verification of their claim.

Those members, who have not encashed their dividends for the financial year 2014-15 and thereafter, are requested to claim it from KFintech immediately. Share transfer documents and all correspondence relating thereto, should be addressed to the Registrars and Share Transfer Agents of the Company M/s. KFin Technologies Ltd, (Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited) Selenium Tower B, Plot 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serillingampally Mandal, Hyderabad-500 032, Telangana India. Toll free No. 1-800-309-

4001, E-mail: einward.ris@ kfintech.com. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has introduced a "Green Initiative in Corporate Governance" by allowing paperless compliances by the companies for service of documents to their Members through electronic mode, which will be in compliance with Section 20 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. In case you have not registered your e-mail id, please communicate the same to the Company or RTA at their communication address given in the Annual Report in respect of the shares held in physical mode or communicate to the concerned DP in respect of shares held in demat/electronic mode. SEBI has mandated the submission of Permanent Account Number

(PAN) as the sole identification number by every participant in securities market, irrespective of the amount of such transactions. SEBI has also mandated that for securities market transactions and off market/private transactions involving transfer of shares in physical form, it shall be necessary for the transferee(s) to furnish copy of PAN card to the Company/Share Transfer Agents for registration of such transfer of shares. Members may please note that, SEBI has also made it mandatory for submission of PAN in the following cases viz., (i) Deletion of name of the deceased shareholder(s), (ii) Transmission of shares to the legal heir(s), and (iii) Transposition of shares. Accordingly, members holding shares in dematerialized form are requested to submit the PAN to their Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their demat accounts, if not already submitted. Members holding shares in the physical form can submit their PAN details to the Company / Registrar and Transfer Agents, KFintech, if not already submitted. Members are requested to: Quote Registered Folio / Client ID and DP ID in all their correspondence. For ease of conduct of the 38 th AGM, members who wish to ask questions/express their views on the items of the businesses to be transacted at the meeting are requested to write to the Company's investor email-id investordesk@zodiacmtc.com, at least 10 days before the date of the 38 th AGM, mentioning their name, demat Z O D I A C 3 account no. /folio number, email ID, mobile number etc. The queries may be raised precisely and in brief to enable the Company to answer the same suitably depending on the availability of time at the 38th AGM. 25. SEBI has mandated the submission of PAN, KYC and nomination details by Members holding shares in physical form by 31st March, 2023, and linking PAN with Aadhaar by 31st March, 2022 vide its circulars dated 03rd November, 2021 and 14th December, 2021. Shareholders are requested to submit their PAN, KYC and nomination details to Company's RTA Kfintech Technologies Ltd. The forms for updating the same are available at https:// www.ris.kfintech.com and on Company's website i.e. www. zodiaconline.com. Members holding shares in electronic form are, therefore, requested to submit their PAN to their Depository Participant(s). In case a holder of physical securities fails to furnish these details or link their PAN with Aadhaar before the due date, our registrars are obligated to freeze such folios. The securities in the frozen folios shall be eligible to receive payments (including dividend) and lodge grievances only after furnishing the complete documents. If the securities continue to remain frozen as on 31st December, 2025, the Share Transfer Agent / the Company shall refer such securities to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988, and / or the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. 26. INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS ATTENDING THE 38th AGM THROUGH VC/OAVM ARE AS UNDER: Members will be provided with a facility to attend the 38 th AGM through video conferencing platform provided by KFintech.

Members are requested to login at https://emeetings.kfintech.com and click on the "Video Conference" tab to join the Meeting by using the remote e-voting credentials. Please note that members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the instructions provided in Note No. 25 and 26. Members may join the Meeting through Laptops, Smartphones,

Tablets or iPads for better experience. Further, members will be required to use Internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the meeting. Members will need the latest version of Google Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, MS Edge or Firefox. Please note that participants connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptops connecting via mobile hotspot may experience Audio/Video loss due to fluctuation in their respective network. It is therefore recommended to use stable Wi-Fi or LAN connection to mitigate any glitches. Members are encouraged to join the Meeting through Laptops with latest version of Google

Chrome for better experience. Members can join the 38 th AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the meeting by following the procedure mentioned at point (a) above, and this mode will be available throughout the proceedings of the 38 th AGM. Members who may want to express their views or ask questions may visit https://emeetings.kfintech.com/ and click on the tab "Post Your Queries Here" to post their queries in the window provided, by mentioning their name, demat account number/ folio number, In addition to the above-mentioned step, the members may register themselves as speakers for the 38 th AGM to pose their queries. Accordingly, the members may visit https://emeetings. kfintech.com/ and click on 'Speaker Registration' during the remote e-voting period. The Company reserves the right to restrict the speakers at the 38 th AGM to only those Members who have registered themselves, depending on the availability of time for the 38 th AGM. Members will be required to grant access to the web-cam to enable a two-way video conferencing. Members who have not cast their vote through remote e-voting shall be eligible to cast their vote through e-voting system available during the AGM at https://evoting.kfintech.com// instapoll. E-voting during the AGM is integrated with the VC/ OAVM platform. Members may click on the voting icon ("Thumb sign") on the left side of the screen to cast their votes. In case of any query and/or help, in respect of attending 38 th AGM through VC/OAVM mode, members may refer to the Help

& Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and 'AGM VC/OAVM' user manual available at the download Section of https://evoting. kfintech.com or contact Mr. Shyam Kumar, KFintech at Selenium

Tower B, Plot 31&32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Mandal Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana. or at the email ID evoting@kfintech.com or call KFintech's toll free No.: 1800-309-4001 for any further clarifications. 27. Voting Instructions: In terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 the

Resolutions proposed at the 38 th AGM will be transacted through remote e-voting (facility to cast vote from a place other than the venue of the 38 th AGM) and through e-voting during the 38 th AGM, for which purpose the Company has engaged the services of KFintech to facilitate remote e-voting. Please note that the Members can opt for only one mode of voting i.e. e-voting during the meeting or remote e-voting. If members opt for remote e-voting, then they should not e-vote at the meeting and vice versa. However, once an e-vote on a resolution is cast by a member, such member is not permitted to change it subsequently or cast the vote again. Members who have cast their vote by remote e-voting prior to the date of the Meeting may also attend the meeting and participate in the meeting, but shall not be entitled to cast their vote again. The Board of directors have appointed Mr. B. Narasimhan, Proprietor B.N. & Associates, a Practising Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Remote e-voting process and e-voting at the 38 th AGM in a fair and transparent manner. The

Scrutinizer's decision on the validity of the votes shall be final. Voting rights will be reckoned on the paid-up value of the shares registered in the name of the Members as on 21 st September, 2022 being the cut-off date. Only those members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members of the Company or in the

Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date will be entitled to cast their votes by remote e-voting or voting at the 38 th AGM. The particulars as required by Rule 20 of the Companies

(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 shall be published through an advertisement in the following newspapers: (i) Business Standard and (ii) Lokmat. The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairman/Managing Director after the completion of scrutiny, and the result of the voting will be announced by the Chairman/Managing Director or Company Secretary of the Company duly authorized, on or before 2 nd October, 2022 at the registered office of the Company and will also be displayed on the Company's website (www.zodiaconline. com) and on the website of KFintech (https://evoting.kfintech. com) immediately after the results are declared. The Company shall simultaneously forward the results to BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, where the shares of the Company are listed. The instructions for e-voting are as under: In case a Member receiving an email of the 38 th AGM Notice from 4 Z O D I A C KFintech [for Members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s)]: Launch internet browser by typing the URL: https://evoting . kfintech.com. Enter the login credentials (i.e., User ID and password). Event No. followed by Folio No./DP ID-Client ID will be your User ID. However, if you are already registered with KFintech for e-voting, you can use your existing User ID and password for casting your vote. After entering these details appropriately, Click on "LOGIN". You will now reach password change Menu wherein you are required to mandatorily change your password. The new password shall comprise of minimum 8 characters with at least one upper case (A-Z), one lower case (a-z), one numeric value (0-9) and a special character (@,#,$, etc.). The system will prompt you to change your password and update your contact details like mobile number, email ID, etc. on first login. You may also enter a secret question and answer of your choice to retrieve your password in case you forget it. It is strongly recommended that you do not share your password with any other person and that you take utmost care to keep your password confidential. You need to login again with the new credentials. On successful login, the system will prompt you to select the "EVENT" i.e., Zodiac Clothing Company Limited. On the voting page, enter the number of shares (which represents the number of votes) as on the Cut Off Date under "FOR/ AGAINST" or alternatively, you may partially enter any number in "FOR" and partially in "AGAINST" but the total number in "FOR/AGAINST" taken together should not exceed your total shareholding as mentioned herein above. You may also choose the option ABSTAIN. If the shareholder does not indicate either "FOR" or "AGAINST" it will be treated as "ABSTAIN" and the shares held will not be counted under either head. Shareholders holding multiple folios/demat accounts shall choose the voting process separately for each folios/demat accounts. Voting has to be done for each item of the Notice separately. In case you do not desire to cast your vote on any specific item it will be treated as abstained. You may then cast your vote by selecting an appropriate option and click on "Submit". A confirmation box will be displayed. Click "OK" to confirm else "CANCEL" to modify. Once you confirm, you will not be allowed to modify your vote. During the voting period, Members can login any number of times till they have voted on the Resolution(s). Corporate/Institutional Members (i.e. other than Individuals,

HUF, NRI, etc.) are also required to send scanned certified true copy (PDF Format) of the Board Resolution/Authority Letter, etc. together with attested specimen signature(s) of the duly authorized representative(s), to the scrutinizer at https://evoting.kfintech.com.

The scanned image of the above mentioned documents should be in the naming format "Corporate Name_ EVENT NO." In case a person has become a member of the Company after the electronic dispatch of AGM Notice but on or before the cut-off date i.e. 21 st September, 2022, he/she may write to the KFintech on the email Id: https://evoting.kfintech.com or to Mr. Shyam

Kumar, toll free no. 1-800-309-4001, at [Unit: Zodiac Clothing Company Limited] KFin Technologies Ltd, Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally

Mandal Hyderabad - 500 032 Telangana, requesting for the User

ID and Password. After receipt of the above credentials, please follow all the steps from Sr. No.(i) to (xii) as mentioned in (A) above, to cast the vote. Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility. Login method for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode is given below: Type of shareholder/s Login Method Individual 1. If you are already registered for NSDL Shareholders IDeAS facility, please visit the e-Services holding website of NSDL. Open web browser by securities in typing the following URL: https://eservices. demat mode nsdl.com either on a Personal Computer or on with NSDL a mobile. Once the home page of e-Services is launched, click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under 'IDeAS' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID and Password. After successful authentication, you will be able to see e-Voting services. Click on "Access to e-Voting" under e-Voting services and you will be able to see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider name and you will be re- directed to e-Voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period 2. If the user is not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available at https://eservices.nsdl.com. Select "Register Online for IDeAS "Portal or click at https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/ IdeasDirectReg.jsp Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/ either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID (i.e. your sixteen digit demat account number hold with NSDL), Password/

OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, you will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein you can see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider name and you will be redirected to e-Voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period. Shareholders/Members can also download NSDL Mobile App "NSDL Speede" facility by scanning the QR code mentioned below for seamless voting experience. Z O D I A C 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

