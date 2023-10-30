Zodiac Clothing Company Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of clothing and clothing accessories. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing, retailing and trading men's clothing. The Company's men's clothing brands include ZODIAC Shirts, ZOD! Clubwear Shirts and z3 Casual Shirts. The Company's product categories include Shirts, Ties, Accessories, Trousers, Suits, Lounge Wear and Polo. Its various types of shirts include formal shirts, semi-formal shirts, casual shirts and evening shirts. The Company offers silk and polyester ties in various designs, including solid, check, striped, printed, paisley and minimal. It provides various accessories, including belts, cufflinks, socks, pochettes, handkerchiefs and masks. The Company offers formal, casual and jodhpuri suits. It offers tailored fit and classic fit trousers. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located in Bengaluru, Umbergaon and Mumbai.