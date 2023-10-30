Firefox

General information about company

Scrip code

521163

NSE Symbol

ZODIACLOTH

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE206B01013

Name of the entity

ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2023

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2024

Reporting Quarter

Half Yearly

Date of Report

30-09-2023

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Title

Category 2 of

Category 3

Sr

(Mr /

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Date of Birth

directors

of directors

Ms)

Non-Executive - Non

Chairperson

1

Mr

ANEES YUSUF NOORANI

AAAPN8717F

00041686

related to

11-12-1950

Independent Director

Promoter

2

Mr

SALMAN YUSUF

AAAPN8714G

00068423

Executive Director

Not Applicable

MD

15-03-1963

NOORANI

3

Mrs

ELIZABETH JANE HULSE

ZZZZZ9999Z

07094093

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

20-12-1950

Independent Director

4

Mr

YOGENDRA

AAFPT3468G

00001879

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

06-01-1929

PREMKRISHNA TRIVEDI

Independent Director

5

Mr

SUBRAMANIAM

AAFPI7202K

00580437

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

28-05-1940

RAMACHANDRAN IYER

Independent Director

6

Mr

BERNHARD

AAGPE5434J

01122939

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

29-06-1955

STEINRUECKE

Independent Director

7

Mr

NAUSHAD DARIUS

AAAPF9093N

00630825

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

13-05-1960

FORBES

Independent Director

8

Mr

VAMAN MADHAV APTE

ADDPA2683F

00003651

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

04-02-1957

Independent Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

Sr

Whether the director is disqualified?

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

1

No

Active

2

No

Active

3

No

Active

4

No

Active

5

No

Active

6

No

Active

7

No

Active

8

No

Active

I. Composition of Board of Directors

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

Tenure

Stakeholder

Committee

entities

entities

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

of

including

including

Notes for not

passed?

passing

Initial Date of

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

Sr

director

this listed

this listed

providing

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

(in

entity (Refer

entity [with

PAN

17(1A) of

resolution

(Refer

including

DIN

months)

Regulation

reference to

Listing

Regulation

this listed

17A of

proviso to

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

regulation

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

17A(1) &

Regulations)

26(1) of

17A(2)]

Listing

Regulations)

1

NA

14-06-1984

12-02-2020

1

1

1

1

2

NA

01-03-2003

01-03-2023

1

1

1

0

3

NA

11-02-2015

12-08-2020

103.19

1

1

0

0

Textual

Information(1)

4

Yes

05-08-2019

12-08-2014

12-08-2019

109.18

1

1

1

0

5

Yes

05-08-2019

12-08-2014

12-08-2019

109.18

1

1

1

1

6

NA

12-08-2014

12-08-2019

109.18

1

1

0

0

7

NA

29-03-2018

29-03-2023

66.01

5

5

7

2

8

NA

13-08-2019

13-08-2019

49.17

1

1

2

0

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Dummy PAN has been entered for this Director since she is a Foreign Director and hence does not have a PAN card.

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00580437

SUBRAMANIAM

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

12-08-2019

RAMACHANDRAN IYER

Independent Director

2

00001879

YOGENDRA PREMKRISHNA

Non-Executive -

Member

12-08-2019

TRIVEDI

Independent Director

3

00003651

VAMAN MADHAV APTE

Non-Executive -

Member

13-08-2019

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00001879

YOGENDRA PREMKRISHNA

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

12-08-2019

TRIVEDI

Independent Director

2

00580437

SUBRAMANIAM

Non-Executive -

Member

12-08-2019

RAMACHANDRAN IYER

Independent Director

3

00003651

VAMAN MADHAV APTE

Non-Executive -

Member

13-08-2019

Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00041686

ANEES YUSUF

Non-Executive - Non

Chairperson

12-02-2020

NOORANI

Independent Director

2

00068423

SALMAN YUSUF

Executive Director

Member

01-03-2003

NOORANI

3

00003651

VAMAN MADHAV

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

13-08-2019

APTE

Director

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00580437

SUBRAMANIAM

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

12-08-2019

RAMACHANDRAN IYER

Independent Director

2

00041686

ANEES YUSUF NOORANI

Non-Executive - Non

Member

01-03-2003

Independent Director

3

00068423

SALMAN YUSUF NOORANI

Executive Director

Member

01-03-2003

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00003651

VAMAN MADHAV

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

13-08-2019

APTE

Director

2

00041686

ANEES YUSUF

Non-Executive - Non

Member

01-03-2003

NOORANI

Independent Director

3

00068423

SALMAN YUSUF

Executive Director

Member

01-03-2003

NOORANI

Disclaimer

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 19:17:05 UTC.