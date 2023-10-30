Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
General information about company
Scrip code
521163
NSE Symbol
ZODIACLOTH
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE206B01013
Name of the entity
ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Half Yearly
Date of Report
30-09-2023
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
1 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Title
Category 2 of
Category 3
Sr
(Mr /
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Date of Birth
directors
of directors
Ms)
Non-Executive - Non
Chairperson
1
Mr
ANEES YUSUF NOORANI
AAAPN8717F
00041686
related to
11-12-1950
Independent Director
Promoter
2
Mr
SALMAN YUSUF
AAAPN8714G
00068423
Executive Director
Not Applicable
MD
15-03-1963
NOORANI
3
Mrs
ELIZABETH JANE HULSE
ZZZZZ9999Z
07094093
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
20-12-1950
Independent Director
4
Mr
YOGENDRA
AAFPT3468G
00001879
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
06-01-1929
PREMKRISHNA TRIVEDI
Independent Director
5
Mr
SUBRAMANIAM
AAFPI7202K
00580437
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
28-05-1940
RAMACHANDRAN IYER
Independent Director
6
Mr
BERNHARD
AAGPE5434J
01122939
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
29-06-1955
STEINRUECKE
Independent Director
7
Mr
NAUSHAD DARIUS
AAAPF9093N
00630825
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
13-05-1960
FORBES
Independent Director
8
Mr
VAMAN MADHAV APTE
ADDPA2683F
00003651
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
04-02-1957
Independent Director
2 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
Sr
Whether the director is disqualified?
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
1
No
Active
2
No
Active
3
No
Active
4
No
Active
5
No
Active
6
No
Active
7
No
Active
8
No
Active
3 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
I. Composition of Board of Directors
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in listed
in listed
in Audit/
Stakeholder
special
Tenure
Stakeholder
Committee
entities
entities
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
of
including
including
Notes for not
passed?
passing
Initial Date of
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
Sr
director
this listed
this listed
providing
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
(in
entity (Refer
entity [with
PAN
17(1A) of
resolution
(Refer
including
DIN
months)
Regulation
reference to
Listing
Regulation
this listed
17A of
proviso to
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
regulation
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
17A(1) &
Regulations)
26(1) of
17A(2)]
Listing
Regulations)
1
NA
14-06-1984
12-02-2020
1
1
1
1
2
NA
01-03-2003
01-03-2023
1
1
1
0
3
NA
11-02-2015
12-08-2020
103.19
1
1
0
0
Textual
Information(1)
4
Yes
05-08-2019
12-08-2014
12-08-2019
109.18
1
1
1
0
5
Yes
05-08-2019
12-08-2014
12-08-2019
109.18
1
1
1
1
6
NA
12-08-2014
12-08-2019
109.18
1
1
0
0
7
NA
29-03-2018
29-03-2023
66.01
5
5
7
2
8
NA
13-08-2019
13-08-2019
49.17
1
1
2
0
4 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Dummy PAN has been entered for this Director since she is a Foreign Director and hence does not have a PAN card.
5 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00580437
SUBRAMANIAM
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
12-08-2019
RAMACHANDRAN IYER
Independent Director
2
00001879
YOGENDRA PREMKRISHNA
Non-Executive -
Member
12-08-2019
TRIVEDI
Independent Director
3
00003651
VAMAN MADHAV APTE
Non-Executive -
Member
13-08-2019
Independent Director
6 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00001879
YOGENDRA PREMKRISHNA
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
12-08-2019
TRIVEDI
Independent Director
2
00580437
SUBRAMANIAM
Non-Executive -
Member
12-08-2019
RAMACHANDRAN IYER
Independent Director
3
00003651
VAMAN MADHAV APTE
Non-Executive -
Member
13-08-2019
Independent Director
7 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00041686
ANEES YUSUF
Non-Executive - Non
Chairperson
12-02-2020
NOORANI
Independent Director
2
00068423
SALMAN YUSUF
Executive Director
Member
01-03-2003
NOORANI
3
00003651
VAMAN MADHAV
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
13-08-2019
APTE
Director
8 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00580437
SUBRAMANIAM
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
12-08-2019
RAMACHANDRAN IYER
Independent Director
2
00041686
ANEES YUSUF NOORANI
Non-Executive - Non
Member
01-03-2003
Independent Director
3
00068423
SALMAN YUSUF NOORANI
Executive Director
Member
01-03-2003
9 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Firefox
file:///S:/zoddata/LEGAL/Deepika/Stock%20exchange%20compliance/CG%20-%20Clause%2049%20-%20Reg%2027(2)/2023-24/30.09.202...
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00003651
VAMAN MADHAV
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
13-08-2019
APTE
Director
2
00041686
ANEES YUSUF
Non-Executive - Non
Member
01-03-2003
NOORANI
Independent Director
3
00068423
SALMAN YUSUF
Executive Director
Member
01-03-2003
NOORANI
10 of 23
30-10-2023, 10:28
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 19:17:05 UTC.