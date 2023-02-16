Zodiac Clothing : Extract of Financial Results - Newspaper Publication 31.12.2022

The result of the voting by Postal Ballot will be announced by the Chairman or to a person authorized by the Chairman in writing, who shall countersign the same. The results of the Postal Ballot conducted through Remote E-Voting process along with the Scrutinizer's Report shall be announced on or before Saturday, March 18, 2023 and will be displayed along with Scrutiniser's Report on the website of the Company viz. www.zeemedia.in, besides being communicated to Stock Exchanges.

The Notice is being sent to the members of the Company whose name appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners of the Company as received from the RTA/Depositories as on the cut- off date and shall be entitled to vote on Resolution set forth in the Notice. A person who is not a member as cut- off date should treat this notice for information purpose only.

Pursuant to Section(s) 108 and 110 of the Act read with the Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Regulation 44 read with Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations & Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issue by issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India , the Company is pleased to provide Remote E-Voting facility through E-Voting Platform of National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL'), which would enable Members to exercise their right to vote on the resolution appended to this Notice, by way of Remote E-Voting. All documents referred to in this Notice will be available for inspection electronically, on all working days, until the last date of Remote E-Voting. The Company has engaged Mr. Jayant Gupta (CP No. 9738) Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot process, in a fair and transparent manner. The Members are requested to note the e-Voting Instructions as follows:

The Postal Ballot Notice ('Notice') have been sent on February 15, 2023 in compliance with the MCA Circulars, the Notice is being sent by electronic mode to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners as received from Depositories as on Friday, February 10, 2023, i.e. ('Cut- off date') and whose email addresses are registered with the Company / RTA. A person who is not a Shareholder as on the Cut- off date should treat this Notice for information purpose only. The copy of Notice along with explanatory statement is also available on the website of the Company i.e. website at www.zeemedia.in, Stock Exchanges National Stock Exchange of India Limited ('NSE') at www.nseindia.com, BSE Limited ('BSE') at www.bseindia.com and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

NOTICE is hereby given to the Shareholders of Zee Media Corporation Limited ('the Company'), pursuant to the provisions of Section(s) 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time ('Rules') read with the General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020 and 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, read with other relevant Circulars, including General Circular No. 11/2022 dated December 28, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') and applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time ('Listing Regulations'), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ('SS-2')issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and other applicable laws and regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force and as amended from time to time), to transact the special businesses as set out hereunder by passing an Ordinary Resolution by way of Postal Ballot Notice dated February 14, 2023.

(This is not a Prospectus Announcement. This is a Corrigendum Advertisement)

SEALMATIC INDIA LIMITED

Sealmatic India Ltd. (CIN: U26900MH2009PLC197524)

Our company was originally incorporated as Seal Matic India Private Limited on December 02, 2009 at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to "Sealmatic India Private Limited" pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 12, 2021. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on March 30, 2021 by the ROC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to "Sealmatic India Limited" pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 13, 2022. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued on November 03, 2022 by the ROC, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Corporate Identity Number of our Company is U26900MH2009PLC197524. For further details, pertaining to the change of name of our Company upon conversion, please refer the chapter "History and Certain Corporate Matters" on page no. 137 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Registered Office: : 4th Floor, Techniplex I, Off Veer Savarkar Flyover, Goregaon (West), Mumbai 400 062, Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 9867058592; Website: www.sealmaticindia.com ; E-mail: compliance@sealmaticindia.com

Contact Person: Ms. Neha Pinak Chheda, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

THE ISSUE

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER OF UPTO 24,99,600 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ? 10 EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF SEALMATIC INDIA LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR "SIL" OR "THE ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ? [•] PER EQUITY (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ? [•] PER EQUITY SHARE) (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING TO ? [•] LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), COMPRISING OF FRESH ISSUE OF UPTO 18,50,000 EQUITY SHARES AT ? [•] PER EQUITY SHARES AGGREGATING TO ? [•]LAKHS AND OFFER FOR SALE OF 6,49,600 EQUITY SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AT A PRICE OF ? [•] PER EQUITY SHARES AGGREGATING TO ? [•] LAKHS. THE OFFER INCLUDES A RESRVATION OF UPTO 1,26,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ? 10 EACH AT A PRICE OF ? [•] PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ? [•] LAKHS FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY THE MARKET MAKER TO THE OFFER (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION I.E. ISSUE OF UPTO 23,73,600 EQUITY SHARES AGGREGATING TO ? [•] LAKHS HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE ("NET ISSUE"). THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 27.62 % AND 26.23 % RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY. THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ? 10/- EACH.

PRICE BAND: ? 220.00 TO ? 225.00 PER EQUITY SHARE OF FACE VALUE OF ? 10/- EACH AND THE ISSUE PRICE IS 22 TO 22.5 TIMES OF THE FACE VALUE AT THE LOWER PRICE BAND AND UPPER PRICE BAND RESPECTIVELY. BID CAN BE MADE FOR MINIMUM OF 600 EQUITY SHARES AND THE MULTIPLES OF 600 EQUITY SHARES THEREAFTER.

PROMOTER OF THE COMPANY: MR. MOHAMED HANIF CHAUDHARI, MR. UMAR A K BALWA AND

MR. RAFIQ H. BALWA

ATTENTION INVESTORS- CORRIGENDUM TO THE RED HERRING PROSPECTUS DATED FEBRUARY 11, 2023

On the 251 page of the Red Herring prospectus under the chapter ISSUE STRUCTURE and under the heading THE ISSUE IS BEING MADE THROUGH THE BOOK BUILDING PROCESS: in the table row corresponding the heading Number of Equity Shares available for allocation and the column of Non-Institutional Applicants/ Bidders (NIB) the para should be read as follows:

Upto 4,27,200 Equity Shares of ? 10 each at a price of ? [•] (including a Share premium of ? [•] per Equity Share) per share aggregating ? [•] lakhs will be available for allocation to Investors above ? 2.00 lakhs

INVESTORS MAY PLEASE NOTE THE PROSPECTUS, THE APPLICATION FORMS, THE ABRIDGED PROSPECTUS AND GENERAL INFORMATION DOCUMENT SHALL BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THIS CORRIGENDUM.

FOR SEALMATIC INDIA LIMITED On behalf of the Board of Directors Sd/- Place: Mumbai Mr. Umar Balwa Date: February 15, 2023 Managing Director

SEALMATIC INDIA LIMITED subject to market conditions, public issue of its Equity Shares and has filed the Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Prospectus shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, the website of the Lead Manager at www.iskadvisors.com, the website of the BSE i.e. www.bseindia.com, and website of the Issuer Company at www.sealmaticindia.com. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk. For details investors should refer to and rely on the Prospectus including the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 35 of the Red Herring Prospectus, which has been filed with ROC.

The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act (the "Securities Act") or any state securities law in United States and may not be Issued or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in the Regulations under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

