Zodiac Energy Limited announced that at its board meeting held on July 15, 2023, Accepted resignation of Ms. Niyati Parikh as a company secretary and compliance officer, effective July 15, 2023 (after closing of business hours). Approved appointment of Mr. Parth Shah as a company secretary and compliance officer of the company July 16, 2023. Mr. Parth Shah aged 31 years is a graduate in commerce and company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

He has work experience of more than 6 years in Company Laws, SEBI Laws, etc.