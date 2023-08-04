Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is pleased to invite members of the media to attend a ribbon-cutting event to mark the official opening of our new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) expansion, which will enable the site to increase production of products that control osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats – our largest growing area of need for pet care customers. The site will also be a home for future innovation and serve as a Veterinary Medicine R&D registration facility for the company.

The event will take place on August 9 at 2:00 PM CT at the following location:

Zoetis

601 W Cornhusker Hwy

Lincoln, NE 68521

During the outdoor ceremony, local officials, including Senator Pete Ricketts, Mayor Gaylor Baird and key company leaders including Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck, and President of Global Manufacturing and Supply, Nick Ashton, will be present to share insights into the new facility, potential impact on animal health and what the expansion brings to the local Lincoln community.

The program for the event includes:

Welcome address by Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis

Remarks by local officials on the significance of the new facility for the community

Photo opportunity with local officials, Kristin Peck and other company leaders outside the facility; interior site images will be available on request (access to facility is restricted to maintain a sterile environment)

Exclusive Q&A session with key personnel

Registration information:

Please register to attend by emailing: Robyn.Velardo@zoetis.com.

We kindly request that media representatives check in and present press credentials at site security upon arrival.

A press release with event details and additional images will be available following the live event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804358274/en/