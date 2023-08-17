Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is pleased to invite members of the media to attend a ribbon-cutting event to mark the official opening of a new building dedicated to diagnostics and biodevices research and development (R&D) to meet the needs of veterinarians, livestock farmers and pet owners. The expanded site will serve as the hub for Zoetis’ engineering and diagnostics work including device reliability testing. The new building features more than 78,000 square feet including 23,000 square feet of total lab space allotted for a biodevice engineering lab, biodevice science lab, diagnostics engineering lab and diagnostics engineering lab space. Zoetis employs approximately 200 people at its site in Durham, more than half of whom are dedicated to the company’s R&D work.

The event will take place on August 24 at 11:00 AM ET at the following location:

Zoetis

1050 Swabia Court

Durham, NC 27703

During the outdoor ceremony, North Carolina State Representative Zack Hawkins and key company leaders, including Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and President of Research and Development Rob Polzer, will be present to share insights into the new facility, potential impact on animal health and what the expansion brings to the local Durham community.

The program for the event includes:

Welcome address by Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis

Remarks by Zack Hawkins on the significance of the new facility for the community

Photo opportunity with Zack Hawkins, Kristin Peck and other company leaders outside the facility; interior site images will be available on request (access to facility is restricted to maintain a sterile environment)

Exclusive Q&A session with Rob Polzer

Registration information:

Please register to attend by emailing: christina.lood@zoetis.com.

We kindly request that media representatives check in and present press credentials at site security upon arrival.

A press release with event details and additional images will be available following the live event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

