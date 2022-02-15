Zoetis 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Undershoots Analysts

By Matt Grossman

Zoetis Inc. Tuesday gave earnings guidance for 2022 slightly below the level that analysts polled by FactSet had forecast, with sales projected to grow.

The Parsippany, N.J.-based veterinary-medicine company said it expects revenue of $8.33 billion to $8.48 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.09 a share to $5.19 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $8.39 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.21 a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 0729ET