Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zoetis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 07:29:20 am
198.49 USD   +1.05%
07:30aZoetis 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Undershoots Analysts
DJ
07:30aZoetis Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Company Issues 2022 Outlook
MT
07:28aZoetis 4Q Sales Rise on Pet Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoetis 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Undershoots Analysts

02/15/2022 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman


Zoetis Inc. Tuesday gave earnings guidance for 2022 slightly below the level that analysts polled by FactSet had forecast, with sales projected to grow.

The Parsippany, N.J.-based veterinary-medicine company said it expects revenue of $8.33 billion to $8.48 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.09 a share to $5.19 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $8.39 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.21 a share.


Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 0729ET

All news about ZOETIS
07:30aZoetis 2022 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Undershoots Analysts
DJ
07:30aZoetis Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Company Issues 2022 Outlook
MT
07:28aZoetis 4Q Sales Rise on Pet Results
DJ
07:20aUS Stock Futures Push Higher as Equities Signal Upbeat Open; Europe Rises, Asia Choppy
MT
07:19aZOETIS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aZOETIS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:06aZoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
07:05aEarnings Flash (ZTS) ZOETIS Reports Q4 Revenue $2.0B
MT
07:05aGUIDANCE : (ZTS) ZOETIS Expects Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Range $8.33B - $8.48B
MT
07:05aGUIDANCE : (ZTS) ZOETIS Sees Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $5.09 - $5.19
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOETIS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 747 M - -
Net income 2021 2 020 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 92 936 M 92 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 196,43 $
Average target price 245,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert J. Polzer Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS-19.51%92 936
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-11.45%11 889
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-29.35%5 513
VIRBAC-21.32%3 188
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.97%2 590
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD-11.30%1 787