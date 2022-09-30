Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zoetis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-29 pm EDT
150.95 USD   -0.86%
07:01aZoetis Announces the Completion of its Acquisition of Jurox, a Leading Provider of Livestock and Companion Animal Products
BU
09/29Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
09/20Zoetis Named a “100 Best Company” and a “Best Company for Dads” by Seramount
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoetis Announces the Completion of its Acquisition of Jurox, a Leading Provider of Livestock and Companion Animal Products

09/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Increases Zoetis’ range of products, with potential for greater global expansion
  • Provides future growth opportunities, manufacturing capacity, and insights into Australian animal health market
  • Strengthens Zoetis’ anaesthetic portfolio with addition of Alfaxan®, a leading anaesthetic for companion animals

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Jurox, a privately held animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of veterinary medicines for treating livestock and companion animals. Jurox’s operations are based in Australia, with additional regional offices in New Zealand, U.S., Canada and the UK. Financial terms of the transaction, which was announced in August 2021, are not being disclosed.

The acquisition of Jurox brings Zoetis a range of important products primed for greater global expansion; a valuable animal health portfolio, including Alfaxan®, a leading anaesthetic product for companion animals; and high-quality local R&D and manufacturing operations in Australia, Zoetis’ fourth largest market based on revenue in 2021.

“We are grateful to the O’Brien family for entrusting the future of this family-owned business to Zoetis,” said Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck. “Jurox’s portfolio plays to the strengths of our core business and will be a complementary fit with the solutions we deliver to veterinary professionals, livestock producers and pet owners around the world,” said Peck. “With Zoetis’ global sales and regulatory expertise in more than 45 markets, we look forward to expanding the impact and reach of the entire Jurox portfolio.” Jurox develops and manufactures more than 150 products in areas such as parasiticides, anti-infectives, anaesthesia, cardiology and reproduction for animals.

About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About Jurox
Founded in 1992, Jurox formulates, manufactures and distributes companion and commercial animal health products from its CGMP-compliant facility located in the Hunter Valley region, New South Wales, Australia. Jurox products, including a leading anaesthetic product Alfaxan, are currently distributed Australia, the US and more than 20 other countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jurox.com.au.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses; expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions; business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models; R&D costs, timing and likelihood of success; expectations regarding products, product approvals or products under development; expected timing of product launches; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and any recovery therefrom on our business, supply chain, customers and employees; future use of cash, dividend payments and share repurchases; tax rate and tax regimes and any changes thereto; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 global pandemic and its potential impact on the global economy and our business. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZOETIS
07:01aZoetis Announces the Completion of its Acquisition of Jurox, a Leading Provider of Live..
BU
09/29Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
09/20Zoetis Named a “100 Best Company” and a “Best Company for Dads”..
BU
09/20Fitch Affirms Elanco's IDR at 'BB'; Outlooks Remains Negative
AQ
09/13Zoetis Seeks M&A
CI
09/13Transcript : Zoetis Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Health..
CI
09/12Zoetis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
09/09Zoetis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
09/01Zoetis Inc. acquired Newmetrica Limited.
CI
08/11Zoetis : New Study Shows Genetically Superior Cows Can Be More Sustainable and Productive
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOETIS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 270 M - -
Net income 2022 2 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 70 666 M 70 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,86x
EV / Sales 2023 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 150,95 $
Average target price 225,64 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert J. Polzer Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS-38.14%70 666
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-55.39%6 002
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-20.78%3 676
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-52.60%3 165
VIRBAC-37.22%2 200
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.31%1 869