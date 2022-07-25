Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zoetis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-25 pm EDT
175.18 USD   -1.68%
05:10pZOETIS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pZoetis Appoints Vanessa Broadhurst to its Board of Directors
BU
04:27pINSIDER SELL : Zoetis
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoetis Appoints Vanessa Broadhurst to its Board of Directors

07/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johnson & Johnson executive brings valuable business leadership, consumer insights and direct-to-consumer advertising experience to Zoetis Board

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced the appointment of Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Broadhurst has deep experience in consumer insights and direct-to-consumer advertising, and her appointment increases the size of the Board from 11 to 12 members. She will serve on the Board’s Quality and Innovation Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005781/en/

Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, has joined the Zoetis Board of Directors and will serve on the Board's Quality and Innovation Committee. Source: Zoetis

Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, has joined the Zoetis Board of Directors and will serve on the Board's Quality and Innovation Committee. Source: Zoetis

“As Zoetis continues to increase its focus on pet owners and direct-to-consumer marketing programs around the world, Vanessa Broadhurst brings invaluable experience to our Board,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. “Along with a deep understanding of the global pharmaceutical industry, she is widely respected for her strategic insight and leadership, as well as her expertise in consumer healthcare marketing and digital communications. She will be a tremendous addition to our Board.”

“We are all very pleased to welcome Vanessa to Zoetis’ Board of Directors,” said Zoetis Chairman Michael McCallister. “I am very proud of the caliber of all our Board members, and we look forward to all the contributions Vanessa will make to Zoetis as we continue to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals."

Ms. Broadhurst is a member of Johnson & Johnson’s Executive Committee and leads the company’s global marketing, communication, design and philanthropy functions, in addition to having oversight of Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions.

Prior to her appointment to the Executive Committee in 2022, Ms. Broadhurst was Company Group Chairman, Global Commercial Strategy for Pharmaceuticals. In that role, she led a team focused on commercialization and launch strategies across the company’s broad pipeline of products, spanning six therapeutic areas. Additionally, she had oversight of global value and access, global commercial data sciences, and global medical affairs across the portfolio of pharmaceutical products.

Ms. Broadhurst was named one of the “2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” by SAVOY magazine. She has also been recognized as “Healthcare Champion of the Year” by the National Association for Female Executives, and “Top Blacks in Healthcare” by Blackdoctors.org.

Ms. Broadhurst serves as a member of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), a preeminent association of Black business leaders, which focuses on board and executive leadership development, philanthropy, skills and talent development. She is also a Board member of the Ad Council, an American nonprofit organization that produces, distributes, and promotes public service announcements on behalf of various sponsors, including non-profit organizations, non-governmental organizations and agencies of the United States government. She received a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan, where she was a Consortium Fellow, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZOETIS
05:10pZOETIS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05:01pZoetis Appoints Vanessa Broadhurst to its Board of Directors
BU
04:27pINSIDER SELL : Zoetis
MT
07/21Goldman Sachs Removes Buy-Rated Zoetis From Conviction List, Adjusts Price Target to $2..
MT
07/15Syngene International Signs 10-Year Biologics Manufacturing Pact with Zoetis
MT
07/12Piper Sandler Starts Zoetis at Overweight With $205 Price Target
MT
06/30Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
06/28INSIDER SELL : Zoetis
MT
06/24Stifel Adjusts Zoetis' Price Target to $225 from $275, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/24ZOETIS INC.(NYSE : ZTS) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOETIS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 287 M - -
Net income 2022 2 209 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 83 857 M 83 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 178,18 $
Average target price 226,09 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Information & Digital Officer
Robert J. Polzer Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS-26.98%83 857
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-27.24%9 790
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-30.40%5 065
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-23.86%3 778
VIRBAC-16.84%3 048
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.71%1 774