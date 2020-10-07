Zoetis : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company’s common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, to holders of record on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

