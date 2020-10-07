Log in
Zoetis : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

10/07/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company’s common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, to holders of record on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future use of cash and dividend payments, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-IR
ZTS-COR


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 421 M - -
Net income 2020 1 583 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,1x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 76 745 M 76 745 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 170,24 $
Last Close Price 161,52 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Roxanne Lagano Chief Human Resources Officer
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS22.04%76 745
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-4.14%13 319
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC12.14%4 555
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.44.23%4 478
VIRBAC-13.32%2 036
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.97%1 185
