    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-13 pm EDT
148.64 USD   +1.91%
Zoetis Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Zoetis Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.325 a Share, Payable Dec. 1 to Holders as of Nov. 1
MT
Zoetis Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
Zoetis Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

10/13/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.325 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future use of cash and dividend payments, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the global economy and our business. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR
ZTS-FIN


© Business Wire 2022
