  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zoetis
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:49 2023-05-11 pm EDT
185.12 USD   -0.01%
04:14pZoetis Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
05/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Zoetis' Price Target to $210 From $220, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/05Zoetis Says Librela Gets US FDA Approval to Control Osteoarthritis Pain in Dogs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

05/11/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on Friday, September 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Friday, July 21, 2023.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future use of cash and dividend payments, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR
ZTS-FIN


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ZOETIS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 623 M - -
Net income 2023 2 307 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 85 555 M 85 555 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,57x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 92,0%
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 185,14 $
Average target price 215,08 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Robert J. Polzer President-Research & Development, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS26.33%85 555
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC41.79%5 334
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-26.35%4 424
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-1.33%3 153
VIRBAC30.70%2 762
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.29%2 008
