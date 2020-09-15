Zoetis : Named a Top Company for Working Mothers

Zoetis Inc.(NYSE: ZTS) today announced that it has been named one of Working Mother magazine’s "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers" for the seventh consecutive year. The publication selects the top 100 companies in the U.S. that lead in areas of female representation and advancement, benefits, parental leave, childcare and flexible work arrangements.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to all of our colleagues, but especially our working parents this year. They have been called on like never before to juggle childcare, remote schooling, family needs and work demands all amidst uncertain, stressful and changing times,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations at Zoetis. “Now more than ever, we have had to demonstrate the support, flexibility and empathy that we stand for as an employer. We are committed to providing our colleagues with comprehensive benefits, childcare assistance, advancement programs, and a supportive and flexible culture built on our Core Beliefs. We are honored to once again be named a top company for working mothers.”

Zoetis ranked highly by Working Mother magazine for its female representation within the company, career advancement opportunities, benefits and work-life initiatives, and flexible work arrangements. Recently, Zoetis shared its aspirations to continue to increase representation of women in leadership roles and diversity overall. Half of Zoetis’ executive team are women, including the company’s CEO, Kristin Peck.

Renee Peng Named Working Mother of the Year at Zoetis

As part of this recognition, Zoetis named Renee Peng its 2020 Working Mother of the Year. A dedicated leader and mother of two young boys, Matteo, 3 and Lucas, 6 months, Renee leads the company’s largest diagnostics manufacturing facility in Union City, Calif. “Living through these unprecedented times as an essential worker, I’ve had many conversations with colleagues about their fears, especially when it comes to potentially putting their loved ones in harm’s way. This is something that hit close to home for me, as my father passed away from COVID-19 in April, and I have very small children at home,” said Renee. “Through these difficult times, I’ve been able to help manage colleagues’ fears with the support of Zoetis by actively listening to the things that worry them most and implementing solutions wherever possible. It has also been rewarding to know that my colleagues and I are playing a critical role in keeping diagnostic products on veterinarians’ shelves, which in turn keeps pets healthy, at a time when they are a source of joy and hope for so many people."

Working Mother magazine will feature profiles on both Zoetis and Renee Peng, as well as the complete list of 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers in the October/November issue and online today at www.workingmother.com.

For more information about Zoetis, including career opportunities and our award-winning culture, visit https://careers.zoetis.com/.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives and Diversity Best Practices are also units within WMM. WMM’s mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

