Zoetis : Standing Out from the Crowd

Zoetis colleagues around the world have stayed commited to our customers and one another despite facing the challenging headwinds of a global pandemic. We continue to foster a workplace culture where colleagues can thrive while delivering innovative solutions and services when and where our customers need it most. The following recognitions are testament to our unwavering focus on culture and customers. Read on to learn more.

A Best Employer in China

Our colleagues in China were recognized for the first time as a 2020 Kincentric Best Employer. The program recognizes outstanding achievements of companies that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, foster an agile culture and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results. Zoetis stood out among companies because it drives business outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organizational agility, strong leadership, and a focus on talent development.

'We are celebrating this recognition from Kincentric's Best Employer's program because it's a proof point in our commitment to create a work environment where our colleagues feel heard, are highly engaged, and inspired to give their best every day,' said Mike Wang, Senior Vice President, Greater China Cluster. 'I congratulate my Zoetis colleagues on achieving this milestone!'

A Great Place to Work™

The Great Place to Work (GPTW) organization recognizes the initiatives promoted by companies to build credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, pillars of the Trust Index. These elements are measured by a survey completed by colleagues and an audit to evaluate workplace policies and practices.

Zoetis Costa Rica recently celebrated their first recognition by GPTW and will be included in the Best Places to Work ranking in the region. 'Despite this being a challenging year, our colleagues made the difference and remained committed to our Core Beliefs. We will continue working to maintain an engaged workforce where employees feel proud to be part of the Zoetis family. I'm proud of leading such an amazing team!' said Diego Viquez, Costa Rica, Shared Services Center, Site Leader.

Milena Ramirez, HR Business Partner, Costa Rica, added, 'The definition of a great workplace goes far deeper than perks, advantages, and compensation. In fact, Zoetis Costa Rica is a great workplace because of the 'colleague experience' - the level of trust that our colleagues put in their leaders and the pride our colleagues demonstrate. We work together as a family in an environment of trust where colleagues are encouraged to give their personal best. I'd like to congratulate and thank our colleagues for the hard work, time and commitment invested in this special year. Thanks to all of you, we've firmly established Zoetis Costa Rica as a Great Place to Work.'

Zoetis Italy was recognized for the second year running as a Great Place To Work. Carmelo Lombardo, General Manager, Zoetis Italy, commented: 'We are extremely proud to be recognized once again for our continuous commitment to our colleagues, to our customers and to the communities in which we operate. This year holds a more profound sense of achievement makes us even more grateful, because this award comes at the end of a year that has been very challenging due to the impact of COVID-19; a year in which commitment, passion, resilience and respect among all colleagues have really made the difference.'

Our colleagues at Zoetis Canada were also recognized by GPTW for the second consecutive year, along with an additional category: Best Workplaces™ Managed by Women.

'We are so proud to be recognized by GPTW for the second year in a row. We've created a culture that goes beyond words written on a wall. We have created a culture that we live everyday in our professional lives,' said Teresa Ferullo, Director, HR, Canada and Northern Latin America. 'It also means teamwork, integrity and inclusion. It's a culture where colleagues are empowered to give feedback to leadership. 'One Zoetis' is not just a logo on our email signatures, it's how we work as a team.'

Among the 'Biggest and Best' in Brazil

Despite the pandemic, EXAME Magazine in Brazil proceeded with its 2020 edition of 'The Best & Biggest - The 1000 Biggest Companies in Brazil' list, which reflects top performing companies from 2019. Zoetis made the list, which was released in November, for the sixth consecutive year - and remains the only animal health company in the pharmaceutical sector ranking. The award is given to the most recognized businesses in the country.

'We are very proud to be part of this ranking, which reflects the commitment of all our colleagues and the right direction that we follow as part of our strategy,' said Luis Xavier Rojas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Zoetis Brazil.