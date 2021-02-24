Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zoetis    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zoetis : to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

02/24/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. She is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZOETIS
08:33aZOETIS : to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/22ZOETIS : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Animal Health Sum..
BU
02/22ZOETIS : Obtains European Marketing Approval for Feline Osteoarthritic Pain Trea..
MT
02/22ZOETIS : Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia® (fru..
BU
02/19ZOETIS : Supporting Our Communities
PU
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Zoetis Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/Deriv..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Zoetis Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Security..
MT
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Zoetis Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire ..
MT
02/17ZOETIS : Credit Suisse Raises Zoetis' Price Target to $203 from $197 on Solid 20..
MT
02/16ZOETIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 379 M - -
Net income 2021 1 775 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 75 799 M 75 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 185,44 $
Last Close Price 159,52 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Andrew Fenton Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS-3.23%75 799
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED0.62%14 563
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC1.39%5 350
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.20%4 010
VIRBAC-12.61%2 134
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.38.98%1 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ