Zoetis to Participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

