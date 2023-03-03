Advanced search
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-03-02 pm EST
168.58 USD   +0.60%
Zoetis to Participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference
BU
03/02Transcript : Zoetis Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Animal Health Summit, Mar-02-2023 12:30 PM
CI
03/01Zoetis Gets $15.3 Million Grant to Advance Livestock Production in Sub-Saharan Africa
MT
Zoetis to Participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference

03/03/2023
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR
ZTS-IR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 631 M - -
Net income 2023 2 265 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 78 118 M 78 118 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
EV / Sales 2024 8,70x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 168,58 $
Average target price 214,92 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Robert J. Polzer President-Research & Development, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS15.03%78 118
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-9.90%5 412
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.88%3 769
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY9.69%3 515
VIRBAC25.22%2 559
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34.85%2 315