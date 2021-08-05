Log in
    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS INC.

(ZTS)
08/05 02:02:32 pm
204.1950 USD   -0.29%
07:44aZoetis Raises 2021 Earnings, Revenue Guidance
DJ
07:38aZoetis 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
07:37aStocks Point to Stronger Wall Street Open as US Futures Advance; Europe, Asia Trade Mixed
MT
Zoetis 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise

08/05/2021 | 07:38am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Zoetis Inc. said its profit and revenue rose for the second quarter, driven by its petcare parasiticides, key dermatology products, vaccines and diagnostics.

The animal-health company on Thursday posted net income attributable to the company of $512 million, compared with $377 million in the prior year. Earnings were $1.07 a share, compared with 79 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings were $1.19 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.09 a share.

Revenue rose 26% to $1.95 billion. Analysts were looking for $1.83 billion.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0737ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 604 M - -
Net income 2021 1 931 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 97 227 M 97 227 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS INC.23.74%97 227
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED18.75%17 227
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC45.80%7 567
VIRBAC43.07%3 400
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.77%3 261
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD-28.80%2 130