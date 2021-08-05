Zoetis Raises 2021 Earnings, Revenue Guidance

By Dave Sebastian

Zoetis Inc. raised its full-year guidance for earnings and revenue as it posted higher results for the second quarter.

The animal-health company Thursday said it expects earnings of $4.09 a share to $4.19 a share, or $4.47 a share and $4.55 a share on an adjusted basis. It previously saw earnings of $4.08 a share to $4.19 a share, or $4.42 a share to $4.51 a share on an adjusted basis.

It sees revenue of between $7.625 billion and $7.7 billion. It previously expected revenue of $7.5 billion to $7.625 billion.

