Zoetis : 25 Best Companies for Latinos

This week Zoetis was named as one of 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work by LatinoLeaders Magazinefor the first time. This recognition is for the strong efforts we make each day to develop and implement global talent initiatives to attract, develop, engage and retain a diverse team of colleagues. The Best Companies for Latinos list features companies that offer opportunities such as financial stability, clear paths to career advancement and an inclusive environment. Criteria for making the list include employee diversity, programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos, employee resource group programs and Latino representation in the boardroom and C-Suite level.

'We are proud to be named among the 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work by Latino Leaders Magazine, in recognition of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,' said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations. 'This reflects the great work progressing to recruit and support Latinx colleagues, such as our new Latinx Colleague Resource Group and the establishment of diversity aspirations. We look forward to continuing to make Zoetis a more inclusive place for our Latinx colleagues and all colleagues.'

Creating an Environment Where Latinx Colleagues Can Thrive

In tandem with this recognition, the magazine featured an interview with Chief Talent, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Evelyn Ortiz, where she shared why Zoetis is an inclusive place to work for Latinx professionals and colleagues from many diverse backgrounds.

Evelyn discussed Zoetis' recent expansion of DE&I efforts last year: 'At Zoetis, diversity, equity, and inclusion has always been an important part of who we are as a company and a critical element of our success. It's demonstrated most visibly through the make-up of our leadership team and Board (a diverse mix of gender, races, ethnicities and experiences). And, their passion and support for this issue has been a huge help in driving this work.'

She explained that by taking concrete actions to attract more diverse candidates and through new partnerships with organizations that represent and support underrepresented populations like INROADS, Management Leadership for Tomorrow and MANRRS, and development of our own colleague resource groups, such as our Latinx CRG, we are fostering a more inclusive workplace.

When asked why Zoetis is a thriving environment for Latinx professionals, Evelyn stated the importance of sharing our DE&I aspirations publicly to hold ourselves accountable for making changes and increasing the number of Latinx colleagues, and the progress we are making.

Her interview underlines the importance of these actions to happen in a firmly established culture that values integrity, respect and impact: our Core Beliefs.

We are proud to be recognized as a company providing opportunities for Latinos. As we often say at Zoetis, 'Our Colleagues Make the Difference, and we know our differences make us stronger.'

Want to learn more? You can read the feature and Evelyn's interview on pages 32-33 here.