    ZTS   US98978V1035

ZOETIS INC.

(ZTS)
Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Feb. 15, 2022.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion in 2020 with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 748 M - -
Net income 2021 2 020 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,8x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ZOETIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 241,57 $
Average target price 242,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wetteny Joseph CFO, EVP & Head-Business Development
Michael B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Wafaa Mamilli Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOETIS INC.45.96%114 293
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-7.60%13 408
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC50.43%7 508
VIRBAC78.78%4 072
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.71%2 688
SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)128.62%1 933