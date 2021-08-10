Log in
    543320   INE758T01015

ZOMATO LIMITED

(543320)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 08/09
130.45 INR   -0.57%
06:56aIndian shares end higher as IT, financial stocks gain
RE
08/04ZOMATO : Forms New Financial Services Subsidiary
MT
08/02SOFTBANK : backed Indian insurance startup Policybazaar files for $810 mln IPO
RE
Zomato : Indian shares end higher as IT, financial stocks gain

08/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday after retreating from fresh peaks scaled earlier in the session, as losses in automakers and metal companies tempered gains in IT and telecom stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit record highs earlier in the day, but gave up some gains to end 0.13% higher at 16,280.10 and 0.28% up at 54,554.66, respectively.

Shares of food delivery company Zomato fell about 4.1% ahead of the company's first quarterly results since going public last month.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers, while Shree Cement, SBI and Grasim industries were the top laggards.

The Nifty IT index advanced 0.9% and the S&P BSE Telecom index climbed 2.1%.

The Nifty Metal index fell 2.77%, following a slump in iron ore as concerns about weakening Chinese demand kept the steel-making ingredient under pressure. Shares of India's Tata Steel ended 3% lower.

The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in almost two weeks, in line with other Asian currencies, which fell tracking the broad dollar strength.

Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering by the Federal Reserve kept investors cautious which drove the U.S. dollar to a four-month high versus the euro. [MKTS/CLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 32 037 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2022 -6 129 M -82,3 M -82,3 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 1 383 M 1 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -180x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 023 B 13 753 M 13 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,7x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 755
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 130,45 INR
Average target price 146,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshant Goyal Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Dutta Chairman
Gunjan Patidar Chief Technology Officer
Gaurav Gupta Head-Supply
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOMATO LIMITED0.00%13 753
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.16%564 700
NETFLIX, INC.-3.73%230 137
PROSUS N.V.-15.23%142 223
AIRBNB, INC.1.80%90 908
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.20%81 498