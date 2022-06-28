Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Zomato Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZOMATO   INE758T01015

ZOMATO LIMITED

(ZOMATO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-28 am EDT
61.10 INR   -7.21%
04:04aIndia's Zomato sheds nearly $1 billion in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal
RE
06/27India shares close at over 2-week high as tech, metal stocks gain
RE
06/27Indian shares hit over two-week high on tech, metal boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Zomato sheds nearly $1 billion in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal

06/28/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Zomato and Blinkit logos

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Zomato Ltd fell as much as 8.2% on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight day as investors questioned the rationale of the company's deal to buy local grocery delivery startup Blinkit.

The Ant Group-backed food delivery firm said on Friday it would acquire Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) in stock, as it tries to gain a foothold in the fiercely competitive quick delivery market.

The deal comes after it bought a more than 9% stake in SoftBank Group-backed Blinkit for nearly 5.18 billion rupees in August, with a promise to invest as much as $400 million in the Indian quick-commerce market over the next two years.

"We believe Blinkit will require investments beyond the $400 million envisaged by Zomato, given rising competitive intensity," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

The company's shares fell as much as 14% since the announcement of the offer, shedding nearly 76.78 billion rupees in market capitalization. They are also down nearly 48% since going public last July.

Issuance of new shares by Zomato to Blinkit, including employee stock option pool, would amount to dilution of about 7.25% of total outstanding shares post acquisition basis, according to a Morgan Stanley client note.

The quick-commerce sector is growing at a rapid clip, with rivals Swiggy, Reliance Industries-backed Dunzo, Tata-backed BigBasket and Zepto making big investments.

The industry was worth $300 million last year and is expected to grow 10-15 times to $5 billion by 2025, according to research firm RedSeer.

"E-grocery economics have been tough to crack given price competition, relatively lower margin nature of the category, high number of products per order which need efficient fulfilment, and very high competition," Kotak analysts said.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZOMATO LIMITED
04:04aIndia's Zomato sheds nearly $1 billion in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal
RE
06/27India shares close at over 2-week high as tech, metal stocks gain
RE
06/27Indian shares hit over two-week high on tech, metal boost
RE
06/26Zomato Gets Board Approval for $569 Million Acquisition of Blinkit
MT
06/24Ant Group-backed Zomato beefs up quick delivery game with bigger Blinkit stake
RE
06/24Ant Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 million
RE
06/24Zomato Limited agreed to acquire unknown additional stake in Grofers India Private Limi..
CI
06/16Jio-bp to power Zomato's EV journey
AQ
06/16Zomato Partners with Jio-bp for Electric Mobility Services
MT
06/06Zomato Reportedly to Sign Blinkit Deal on June 17
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOMATO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 698 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 -13 458 M -172 M -172 M
Net cash 2022 87 285 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 518 B 6 611 M 6 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 7,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart ZOMATO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zomato Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOMATO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 65,85 INR
Average target price 89,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshant Goyal Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Dutta Chairman
Gunjan Patidar Chief Technology Officer
Sandhya Sethia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOMATO LIMITED-48.69%7 092
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.89%467 272
PROSUS N.V.-27.83%171 485
NETFLIX, INC.-68.32%84 790
AIRBNB, INC.-37.83%65 880
NASPERS LIMITED-4.99%46 848