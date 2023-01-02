Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Zomato Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZOMATO   INE758T01015

ZOMATO LIMITED

(ZOMATO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-02 am EST
60.30 INR   +1.69%
Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns
RE
08:40aIndian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns
RE
2022Exclusive-India's Snapdeal to shelve $152 million IPO amid tech stocks rout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

01/02/2023 | 09:57am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd said on Monday Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer, had resigned after more than a decade with the Indian food delivery firm.

"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock exchange filing.

His resignation comes after a string of high-profile departures from the company in the last few months, including that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

Zomato, which did not say why Patidar was resigning, has posted losses narrowing in its last two quarterly results. Its food delivery business' gross order values - the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - jumped 23% from a year earlier in the September quarter. (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAVARA INC. 1.31% 1.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ZOMATO LIMITED 1.69% 60.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on ZOMATO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 67 791 M 819 M 819 M
Net income 2023 -10 076 M -122 M -122 M
Net cash 2023 51 778 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2023 -47,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 502 B 6 064 M 6 064 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
EV / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 204
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart ZOMATO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zomato Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOMATO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,30 INR
Average target price 86,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshant Goyal Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Dutta Independent Chairman
Gunjan Patidar Chief Technology Officer
Sandhya Sethia Secretary & Compliance Officer
