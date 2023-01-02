Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd said
on Monday Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief
technical officer, had resigned after more than a decade with
the Indian food delivery firm.
"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and
built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock
exchange filing.
His resignation comes after a string of high-profile
departures from the company in the last few months, including
that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial
officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth
Siddharth Jhawar.
Zomato, which did not say why Patidar was resigning, has
posted losses narrowing in its last two quarterly results. Its
food delivery business' gross order values - the total value of
all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform -
jumped 23% from a year earlier in the September quarter.
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Potter)