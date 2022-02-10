Log in
Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

02/10/2022 | 07:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato leaves to pick up an order from a restaurant in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened due to a fall in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow.

"The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4. This is the company's third earnings report since its stellar initial public offering in July last year.

Gross order value, or the total monetary value of all food delivery orders placed on the company's online platform, rose 84.5% to 55 billion rupees compared with a year earlier.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 632 million rupees ($8.42 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 3.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company was helped by a one-time gain of 3.16 billion rupees from the sale of its stake in Fitso, an online platform that connects people to sporting venues.

Revenue from operations rose 82.5% to 11.12 billion rupees.

Zomato shares have lost 25% since listing amid weakness in the broader market on valuation concerns and expectations for monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

($1 = 75.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 456 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2022 -12 886 M -172 M -172 M
Net cash 2022 94 129 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 -57,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 742 B 9 909 M 9 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 755
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 94,20 INR
Average target price 159,80 INR
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Managers and Directors
Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshant Goyal Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Dutta Chairman
Gunjan Patidar Chief Technology Officer
Sandhya Sethia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOMATO LIMITED-31.44%9 909
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.69%590 672
PROSUS N.V.0.03%214 385
NETFLIX, INC.-31.46%183 308
AIRBNB, INC.1.83%106 158
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.15%77 973