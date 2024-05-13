May 13, 2024 at 05:34 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian food delivery platform Zomato reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by surging advertising expenses as it grappled with intensifying competition.

It reported a consolidated net profit of 1.75 billion rupees ($20.96 million) for the quarter ended March 31, below analysts' expectations of 1.88 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

The Gurugram-based firm reported a loss of 1.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.4840 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)