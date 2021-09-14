Zomato : Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder exits after 6 years

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd
co-founder and head of supply Gaurav Gupta has left the Indian
food delivery firm after six years, the company said https://www.zomato.com/blog/always-in-love-with-zomato
on Tuesday, months after it went public in a high-profile
listing.
Gupta, who was promoted to the position of founder in March
2019, had been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium
membership subscription and driving up sales in a competitive
market.
His departure comes a day after local media reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/startup/zomato-goes-leaner-as-after-grocery-it-shuts-down-nutraceutical-business-as-well-7458341.html
that Zomato had shut its health and fitness products business
just six months after launch at a time when the government was
getting stringent about private label rules in India.
The company earlier this month laid off about 70 people from
its sales team, according to a source who declined to be named
as the matter was private.
Zomato did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The layoffs were the latest in a line of initiatives by the
company to focus more on its mainstay food delivery business.
Zomato had also exited several of its international markets
to focus solely on its India businesses in the build-up to its
July market debut, in which its stock soared nearly 66%.
Zomato shares ended little changed on Tuesday after swinging
wildly earlier in the session.
Moneycontrol had first reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/companies/zomato-founder-gaurav-gupta-quits-7464451.html
on Gupta's exit earlier in the day.
($1 = 73.7030 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Rashmi Aich and Aditya Soni)