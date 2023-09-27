Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to provide a strategic overview and its prospects for growth during the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference from October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California., announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Larry Heaton, CEO, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

To access the live webcast for the presentation on October 3rd, 2023 at 1:00 pm PDT/4:00 pm EDT, please visit https://me23.sequireevents.com/ to access the Track 4 presentation; or check Zomedica's website after the conference at Events & Presentations (zomedica.com) for an archived copy.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Zomedica, Inc.

About ZomedicaBased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

