Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.    ZOM   CA98979F1071

ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

(ZOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zomedica Announces Letter to Shareholders in Connection With Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) announced today that its proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, mailed the following letter to selected shareholders in advance of its Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 25, 2020. 

Dear Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Shareholder:

Our records reflect that you have not yet voted your shares with respect to Proposal 3 to be acted upon at the Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. to be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, pursuant to which shareholders are being asked to approve a reverse stock split, or consolidation, of our common shares at a ratio between one-for-25 and one-for-50.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of our common shares in order to maintain the listing of the common shares on the NYSE American exchange. The board believes that it is in the best interest of shareholders to effect a reverse split to maintain our NYSE American listing. Additionally, increasing the trading price of our common shares could increase the interest of institutional and other investors in our common shares and may expand the pool of investors that may consider investing in our company. If we are unable to maintain our NYSE American listing, our common shares would cease to trade on the NYSE American and would trade in the over-the-counter market on either the OTC Bulletin Board or the “pink sheets” maintained by the National Quotation Bureau. We believe the loss of our NYSE American listing would significantly impact the liquidity of your common shares and could negatively affect the trading price of your common shares. As a result, the board recommends that you vote your shares FOR Proposal 3.

Please note that the reverse stock split will affect all of our shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder’s percentage ownership interest or proportionate voting power, except for minor adjustment due to fractional shares.

Please vote your shares today by calling (833) 670 – 0700 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alternatively, if you wish you can email me your voting instructions at mcarlson@allianceadvisors.com.

Sincerely,

Melissa Carlson

Vice President

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Additional Information

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has prepared a Management Proxy Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 6, 2020, as well as a supplement thereto dated August 20, 2020 (collectively, the “Circular”). The Circular is being provided to shareholders pursuant to notice and access procedures under applicable securities laws that we are utilizing in connection with the meeting, and also may be accessed at the Company’s profile on EDGAR in the United States at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR in Canada at www.SEDAR.com. Further, copies of the Circular may be obtained from our proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors at pcasey@allianceadvisors.com. Shareholders are strongly advised to read the Circular and related meeting materials before voting on matters to be considered at the meeting.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, COO
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1 646.863.6519
www.pcgadvisory.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
05:46pZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Letter to Shareholders in Connection With A..
AQ
05:46pZomedica Announces Letter to Shareholders in Connection With Annual and Spec..
GL
09/10ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Presentation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Vi..
AQ
09/10Zomedica Announces Presentation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global In..
GL
09/09ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Develop Gastrointestinal Testing Panel for TRUFORM..
AQ
09/08ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/08ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Develop Gastrointestinal Testing Panel for TRUFORM..
AQ
09/08Zomedica to Develop Gastrointestinal Testing Panel for TRUFORMA™
GL
08/31ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/27ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,8 M 60,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 $
Last Close Price 0,11 $
Spread / Highest target 364%
Spread / Average Target 364%
Spread / Lowest Target 364%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Laine Morley President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey M. Rowe Chairman
Ann Cotter Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Rodney J. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.-67.43%61
LONZA GROUP54.98%44 739
CELLTRION, INC.63.54%33 621
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.25%30 513
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.25%26 094
MODERNA, INC.203.37%23 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group